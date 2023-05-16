Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरICSI CSEET Result 2023: आईसीएसआई मई प्रवेश परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित, icsi.edu पर चेक करें

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: आईसीएसआई मई प्रवेश परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित, icsi.edu पर चेक करें

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: आईसीएसआई ने कंपनी सेक्रेटरी (CS) प्रवेश परीक्षा या सीएसईईटी मई 2023 सत्र के परीक्षा परिणाम आज 16 मई 2023 को घोषित कर दिए हैं। इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कंपनी सेक्रेटरीज ऑफ इंडिया (ICSI) न

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: आईसीएसआई मई प्रवेश परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित, icsi.edu पर चेक करें
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 06:09 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: आईसीएसआई ने कंपनी सेक्रेटरी (CS) प्रवेश परीक्षा या सीएसईईटी मई 2023 सत्र के परीक्षा परिणाम आज 16 मई 2023 को घोषित कर दिए हैं। इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ कंपनी सेक्रेटरीज ऑफ इंडिया (ICSI) ने सीएसईईटी के नतीजे 2023 मंगलवार को शाम 4 बजे घोषित किए। सीएसईईटी 2023 में भाग लेने वाले छात्र अपना रिजल्ट और स्कोर वेबसाइट icsi.edu पर चेक कर सकते हैं।

संस्थान की ओर से  पूर्व में जारी नोटिस के अनुसार, कंपनी सेक्रेटरी एग्जीक्यूटिव एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (CSEET) का आयोजन 6 और 8 मई 2023 को किया गया था। इस प्रवेश परीक्षा के नतीजे 16 मई को जारी किए जाएंगे और छात्र अपना स्कोर संस्थान की वेबसाइट www.icsi.edu पर चेक कर सकेंगे।

ICSI CSEET result 2023 direct link

आईसीएसआई ने कहा कि रिजल्ट घोषित होने के बाद सीएसईईटी का ई-रिजल्ट-कम-मार्क्स स्टेटमेंट icsi.edu पर रिजल्ट जारी होने के तुरंत बाद अपलोड कर दिए जाएंगे। इस रिजल्ट की हार्ड कॉपी छात्रों को नहीं दी जाएगी।
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Icsi.eduCSEET