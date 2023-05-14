ICSE, ISC Results 2023: कुछ ही घंटों में जारी होगा आईसीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरICSE, ISC Results 2023: कुछ ही घंटों में जारी होगा आईसीएसई बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 12:28 PM

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (CISCE) ICSE कक्षा 10वीं और ISC कक्षा 12वीं का बोर्ड रिजल्ट आज यानी 14 मई को जारी करने जा रहा है। CISCE के मुख्य कार्यकारी और सचिव गेरी अराथून ने स्कूल के प्राचार्यों को लिखे पत्र में कहा कि ICSE और ISC दोनों के रिजल्ट आज शाम 3 बजे घोषित किए जाएंगे। रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर देख सकते हैं। 

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

1. सबसे पहले बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट Results.cisce.org पर विजिट करें। 
2. अब ICSE या ISC रिजल्ट को चुनें।
3. अब कोर्स कोड, केंडिडेट UID, इंडेक्स नंबर और कैप्चा सबमिट करें।
4. अब रिजल्ट बटन पर क्लिक करें।
5. सबमिट करते ही रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. अब आप अपने रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

