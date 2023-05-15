ICSE iSC RESULT 2023: मदर्स डे पर टॉपर बन सार्थक ने मां को दिया तोहफा, सार्थक के मार्क्स देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरICSE iSC RESULT 2023: मदर्स डे पर टॉपर बन सार्थक ने मां को दिया तोहफा, सार्थक के मार्क्स देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग

99.40 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ पूरे देश में तीसरा स्थान बनाने वाले ब्वॉयज हाईस्कूल के 10वीं के छात्र सार्थक सिंह के पिता आशुतोष सिंह नहीं है और उनकी परवरिश मां सुनीता सिंह कर रही हैं। सार्थक ने रविवार को

Anuradha Pandeyविशेष संवाददाता,प्रयागराजMon, 15 May 2023 06:18 AM

99.40 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ पूरे देश में तीसरा स्थान बनाने वाले ब्वॉयज हाईस्कूल के 10वीं के छात्र सार्थक सिंह के पिता आशुतोष सिंह नहीं है और उनकी परवरिश मां सुनीता सिंह कर रही हैं। सार्थक ने रविवार को घोषित परिणाम में देश में तीसरा और जिले में पहला स्थान पाकर मदर्स डे पर मां को तोहफा दिया। सार्थक भी आईएएस अफसर बनकर देश की सेवा करना चाहते हैं। आईएएस अफसरों को चुनौतियां का सामना करना होता है और सार्थक को चुनौतियां पसंद हैं। सिविल लाइंस के रहने वाले सार्थक को अंग्रेजी में 99, गणित में 100, कम्प्यूटर में 100, सोशल साइंस में 99, साइंस में 99 व हिन्दी में 94 अंक मिले हैं।

प्रतिदिन औसतन सात-आठ घंटे पढ़ने वाले सार्थक जनवरी से पूरी तरह से बोर्ड की तैयारियों में जुट गए थे। स्कूल की किताबों पर ही फोकस किया और सीआईएससीई के पिछले सालों के प्रश्नों की एनालिसिस करते रहे। उन्हें कम्प्यूटर विषय सबसे अधिक पसंद है और सिर्फ कम्प्यूटर के लिए ही कोचिंग भी की। बाकी विषयों की तैयारी खुद की। खाली समय में उन्हें शतरंज खेलना, कम्प्यूटर पर प्रोग्रामिंग करना और फुटबाल खेलना पसंद है। उन्हें अवध ओझा सर के लेक्चर सुनना पसंद है।

