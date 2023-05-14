ICSE, ISC Result 2023 live : सीआईएससीई 10वीं 12वीं के नतीजे आज

Hindustan Hindi News
काउंसिल फॉर इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (सीआईएससीई) 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के नतीजे 14 मई को घोषित करेगा। बोर्ड सचिव गेरी अराथून ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि परिणाम रविवार को अपरा

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 07:59 AM

काउंसिल फॉर इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (सीआईएससीई) 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के नतीजे 14 मई को घोषित करेगा। बोर्ड सचिव गेरी अराथून ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि परिणाम रविवार को अपराह्न तीन बजे घोषित किए जाएंगे। आपको बता दें कि ICSE कक्षा 10 की परीक्षाएं 27 फरवरी से 29 मार्च के बीच आयोजित की गईं थी। कक्षा 12 की परीक्षाएं 13 फरवरी से 31 मार्च के बीच आयोजित की गईं थीं। बिहार बोर्ड, सीबीएसई, यूपी बोर्ड के बाद अब CISCE 10वीं 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी कर रहा है। नतीजे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org and results.cisce.org पर जारी किए जाएंगे। आपको बता दें कि करीब 2.5 लाख उम्मीदवार इस परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे।

7.AM:  ICSE ISC result :एसएमएस से भी देख सकते हैं नतीजे
10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे मोबाइल फोन से मैसेज भेजकर भी चेक कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए मैसेजिक बॉक्स में जाकर ICSE या ISC और अपना रोल नंबर टाइप करें। अब इसे 09248082883 पर भेजें। आपको रिजल्ट का एसएमएस आएगा। 

