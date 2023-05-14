Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरICSE, ISC Result 2023: आईसीएसई कक्षा 10 परिणाम 2023 घोषित, ये हैं 10वीं के टॉपर्स

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: आईसीएसई कक्षा 10 परिणाम 2023 घोषित, ये हैं 10वीं के टॉपर्स

काउंसिल फॉर इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (सीआईएससीई) 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। नतीजे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org and results.cisce.org पर चेक किए जा सकते हैं।

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: आईसीएसई कक्षा 10 परिणाम 2023 घोषित, ये हैं 10वीं के टॉपर्स
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 03:51 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

काउंसिल फॉर इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन (सीआईएससीई) 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए। नतीजे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org and results.cisce.org पर चेक किए जा सकते हैं। 10वीं क्लास की बात करें तो कुल 9 छात्रों ने आईसीएसई कक्षा 10वीं के परिणाम 2023 में रैंक 1 स्थान हासिल किया है। इन 9 छात्रों में से 3 लड़कियां हैं।10वीं क्लास में कुल 237,631 स्टूडेंट्स थे, इनमें से से छात्र 128,131 और छात्राएं 109,500 थी। 10वीं का पास फीसदी 98.94% फीसदी गया है। इनमें लड़कियों का 99.21 फीसदी और लड़कों का 98.71 फीसदी रहा है। आपको बता दें कि 10वीं ICSE में 98.94 फीसदी और  ISC 10वीं में  96.93 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं।

आईसीएसई और आईएससी के परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद, जो छात्र अपने परिणामों से खुश नहीं हैं, वे री-चेकिंग के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। यह बोर्ड की वेबसाइट या स्कूल के माध्यम से किया जा सकता है।ये हैं 10वीं के टॉपर्स

रुशील कुमार - 99.8 फीसदी
अनन्या कार्तिक - 99.8 फीसदी
श्रेया उपाध्याय - 99.8 फीसदी
अद्वय सरदेसाई - 99.8 फीसदी
यश मनीष भसीन - 99.8 फीसदी
तनय सुशील शाह - 99.8 फीसदी
हिया संघवी - 99.8 फीसदी
अविशी सिंह - 99.8 फीसदी
संबित मुखोपाध्याय - - 99.8 फीसदी

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Icse ResultCISCE ISC Result