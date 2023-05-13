ICSE, ISC Result 2023: कल cisce.org पर जारी होगी 10वीं 12वीं का रिजल्ट, यहां कर सकेंगे चेक

Hindustan Hindi News
ICSE, ISC Result 2023: सीआईएससीई कल आईसीएसई (10वीं)और आईएससी (कक्षा 12) की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। नतीजे सीआईएससीई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर चेक किए जा सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 06:32 PM

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन्स (सीआईएससीई) कल 14 मई को दोपहर 3 बजे आईसीएसई (कक्षा 10) और आईएससी (कक्षा 12) की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। नतीजे सीआईएससीई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर चेक किए जा सकेंगे। ICSE 10वीं की परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 29 मार्च 2023 तक और ISC 12वीं की परीक्षा 13 फरवरी से 31 मार्च 2023 के बीच हुई थी। कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि दोनों क्लास का परिणाम 13 मई को घोषित किया जा सकता है लेकिन अब बोर्ड ने साफ कर दिया है कि नतीजे 14 मई को घोषित होंगे। करीब ढाई लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने सीआईएससीआई बोर्ड की 10वीं 12वीं की परीक्षा दी थी। 

पिछले साल यानी 2022 में  10वीं में 99.97 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। लड़कियों का रिजल्ट 99.98 फीसदी और लड़कों का रिजल्ट 99.97 फीसदी रहा था।  चार छात्रों ने टॉप किया था। पुणे की हरगुन कौर मथारू, कानपुर की अनिका गुप्ता, बलरामपुर के पुष्कर त्रिपाठी और लखनऊ की कनिष्का मित्तल चारों स्टूडेंट्स ने 499 अंक हासिल  (99.80 फीसदी)  पूरे देश में टॉप किया था।

वहीं 12वीं में पिछले साल  99.38 फीसदी छात्र पास हुए थे। 99.87 फीसदी छात्रा और 99.54 फीसदी  छात्र पास हुए थे।

ICSE ISC Result 2023: यहां देखें रिजल्ट चेक करने का तरीका
स्टेप 1: बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cisce.org पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2: होम पेज पर 10वीं वाले 'ICSE Result 2023' लिंक पर क्लिक करें और 12वीं वाले ISC Result 2023 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। 
स्टेप 3: अब रोल नंबर एवं मांगी गई अन्य डिटेल्स डालें।
स्टेप 4: आपका 'ICSE Class 10th Result 2023' और ISC 12th Result 2023  स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगा।
स्टेप 5: इसे चेक और डाउनलोड करें।
स्टेप 6: छात्र, रिजल्ट की डिजिटल मार्कशीट डाउनलोड करके प्रिंटआउट ले सकते हैं।
 

एसएमएस से भी देख सकते हैं नतीजे
10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे मोबाइल फोन से मैसेज भेजकर भी चेक कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए मैसेजिक बॉक्स में जाकर ICSE या ISC और अपना रोल नंबर टाइप करें। अब इसे 09248082883 पर भेजें। आपको रिजल्ट का एसएमएस आएगा। 

