ICSE, ISC Result 2023 : सीआईएससीई 10वीं 12वीं के नतीजे जारी, यहां देखें रिजल्ट का डायरेक्ट लिंक

ICSE ISC Result 2023 : काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन, CISCE ने ICSE, ISC रिजल्ट 2023 जारी कर दिया है। छात्र यूनिक आईडी और इंडेक्स नंबर का इस्तेमाल कर रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 03:14 PM

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 : काउंसिल फॉर द इंडियन स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट एग्जामिनेशन, CISCE ने ICSE, ISC रिजल्ट 2023 जारी कर दिया है। छात्र यूनिक आईडी और इंडेक्स नंबर का इस्तेमाल कर cisce.org और results.cisce.org पर इसे चेक कर सकते हैं। सीआईएससीई ने 27 फरवरी से 29 मार्च तक आईसीएसई(10वीं) की परीक्षा आयोजित की थी। आईएससी( 12वीं) की परीक्षाएं 13 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी।

CISCE वर्ष 2023 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में लगभग 2.5 लाख उम्मीदवार उपस्थित हुए थे।  से छात्र। जो अपने रिजल्ट से खुश नहीं हैं, वे 21 मार्च तक री-चेकिंग के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।  इसके लिए आईसीएसई के छात्रों को प्रति पेपर 1,000 रुपये और आईएससी के छात्रों को प्रति विषय 1,000 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा। 

रिजल्ट देखने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

एसएमएस से भी देख सकते हैं नतीजे
10वीं, 12वीं के नतीजे मोबाइल फोन से मैसेज भेजकर भी चेक कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए मैसेजिक बॉक्स में जाकर ICSE या ISC और अपना रोल नंबर टाइप करें। अब इसे 09248082883 पर भेजें। आपको रिजल्ट का एसएमएस आएगा। 

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

1. सबसे पहले बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट Results.cisce.org पर विजिट करें। 
2. अब ICSE या ISC रिजल्ट को चुनें।
3. अब कोर्स कोड, केंडिडेट UID, इंडेक्स नंबर और कैप्चा सबमिट करें।
4. अब रिजल्ट बटन पर क्लिक करें।
5. सबमिट करते ही रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. अब आप अपने रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

