ICG CGCAT Result: असिस्टैंट कमांडैंट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी, देखिए डिटेल्स

ICG CGCAT Result: इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड (ICG) ने असिस्टैंट कमांडैंट सीजीसीएटी परीक्षा-01/2024 का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। अभ्यर्थी अपना रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in पर चेक

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 03:12 PM

ICG CGCAT Result: इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड (ICG) ने असिस्टैंट कमांडैंट सीजीसीएटी परीक्षा-01/2024 का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। अभ्यर्थी अपना रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in पर चेक कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थी यहां आगे दिए जा रे डायरेक्ट लिंक से भी अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।

इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड के इस भर्ती अभियान के जरिए कुल 71 पदों पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है, जिनमें 40 रिक्तियां जनरल ड्यूटी (GD), 10 रिक्तियां सीपीएल (SSA) के लिए, 6 रिक्तियां टेक्नोलॉजी (इंजीनियरिंग), 14 रिक्तियां टेक्नोलॉजी (इलेक्ट्रॉनिक) और 1 पद लॉ ऑफिसर के लिए है। 


Here's the direct link to check the result

आईसीजी असिस्टैंट कमांडैंट रिजल्ट 2023 ऐसे चेक करें:

  1. ज्वॉइन इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in पर जाएं।
  2. होम पेज पर दिए लिंक “CGCAT 01/2024 batch Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login” पर क्लिक करें।
  3. अपनी लॉगइन डिटेल्स भरें।
  4. भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंटआउट करके रख सकते हैं।
