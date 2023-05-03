ICAI Inter exam: आज से शुरू हो रही हैं सीए इंटर की परीक्षाएं

Hindustan Hindi News
इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टेड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया ने चार्टेड अकाउंटेंट सीए इंटरमीडिएट और फाइनल परीक्षाएं आज 3 मई से शुरू हो गई हैं। आईसीएआई सीए की इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा 3 मई से 18 मई और फाइनल परीक्षा 2 मई

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 03:56 PM

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टेड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया ने चार्टेड अकाउंटेंट सीए इंटरमीडिएट और फाइनल परीक्षाएं आज 3 मई से शुरू हो गई हैं। आईसीएआई सीए की इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा 3 मई से 18 मई और फाइनल परीक्षा 2 मई से 17 मई 2023 तक होगी। The Inter Exams will be conducted in two groups – Group 1 and Group 2. आपको बता दें कि इंटर के एग्जाम को ग्रुप में होंगे, ग्रुप-1 और ग्रुप-2। ग्रुप-1 के एग्जाम 3, 6, 8 और 10 मई तक होने थे। आपको बता दें कि कर्नाटक के विभिन्न जिलों में राज्य विधानसभा चुनावों के कारण इनमें कु दिन परीक्षाओं को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। आपको बता दें कि ग्रुप -2 की परीक्षाएं 12, 14, 16 और 18 को होनी हैं।
परीक्षा में 8 पेपर होंगे। 4 पेपर ग्रुप-1 और 4 पेपर ग्रुप -2 में होंगे। ग्रुप -1 के पेपर में अकाउंटिंग, कोरपोरेट और दूसरे लॉ के होंगे। कोस्ट एंड मैनेजमेंट अकाउंटिंग और टेक्सेशन होने हैं। ग्रुप -2 के पेपर में एडवांस अकाउंटिंग, ऑडिट, एंटरप्राइजेस, फाइनेशियल हैं।

