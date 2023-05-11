Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरHPBOSE 10th 12th Result 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के रिजल्ट कब हो सकते हैं घोषित

HPBOSE 10th 12th Result 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के रिजल्ट कब हो सकते हैं घोषित

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (HPBOSE) के 10वीं, 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे इस महीने के आखिर में जारी किए जा सकते हैं। नतीजों को लेकर यह खबर सामने आई है कि हिमाचल प

HPBOSE 10th 12th Result 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के रिजल्ट कब हो सकते हैं घोषित
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 12:36 PM

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (HPBOSE) के 10वीं, 12वीं  क्लास के नतीजे इस महीने के आखिर में जारी किए जा सकते हैं। नतीजों को लेकर यह खबर सामने आई है कि हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड के नतीजे hpbose.org पर मई के आखिर में जारी किए जा सकेंगे। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले नतीजे 10वीं और 12वीं क्लास के नतीजे अलग-अलग जारी होते थे, इसलिए इस बार भी उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है कि नतीजे अलग-अलग दिन जारी किए जाएंगे।  एक बार नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ के जरिए चेक कर पाएंगे। पिछले साल की बात करें तो 28 जून को 10वीं क्लास के नतीजे जारी किए गए थे और 18 जून को 12वीं परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित हुए थे, जिसमें परीक्षा परिणाम 93.91 फ़ीसदी रहा था।

स्टेप 1-  सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट hpbose.orgपर जाएं।

स्टेप 2-  अब  'Student's Corner'  पर क्लिक करें और ‘Result’ लिंक पर जाएं।

स्टेप 3-  'HPBOSE Result 2023' लिंक पर क्लिक करें।

स्टेप 4- रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करें

स्टेप 5- रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा।

स्टेप 6-   अब रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड कर लीजिए।

स्टेप 7-  अब मार्कशीट का प्रिंटआउट ले लीजिए।

