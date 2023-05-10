HP TET June 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश TET के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया hpbose.org पर शुरू

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरHP TET June 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश TET के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया hpbose.org पर शुरू

HP TET 2023 : हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (HPBOSE)  ने HPTET 2023 के लिए आवेदन शुरू कर दिए हैं। उम्मीदवार अब आधिकारिक वेबसाइट -hpbose.org पर हिमाचल प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 05:50 PM

HP TET 2023 : हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (HPBOSE)  ने HPTET 2023 के लिए आवेदन शुरू कर दिए हैं। उम्मीदवार अब आधिकारिक वेबसाइट -hpbose.org पर हिमाचल प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 28 मई 2023 है। उम्मीदवार लेट फीस के साथ 29 मई से 31 मई तक जमा कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि  जनरल कैटेगरी के उम्मीदवारों को 800 रूपए आवेदन करना होगा। वहीं  SC/ST/OBC/फिजिकली दिव्यांग(PHH) उम्मीदवारों को 500 रुपए आवेदन शुल्क देना होगा।

HPTET application form 2023:ऐसे करें आवेदन

Step 1: सबसे पहले hpbose.org पर जाएं

Step 2: इसके बाद ‘HP TET 2023’ लिंक पर क्लिक करें, यह लिंक आपको हेम पेज पर मिल जाएगा।


Step 3: यहां दिए गए ‘register tab’ पर क्लिक करें और खुद का रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।

Step 4: एप्लीकेशन नंबर जेनरेट होने के बाद फॉर्म भरें
Step 5: सभी जानकारी और डिटेल्स भरने के बाद स्कैन इमेज अपलोड करें।

Step 6: फीस भरें

Step 7: एक बार सही से आवेदन फॉर्म पढ़ ले और सब्मिट कर फॉर्म का प्रिंटआउट लें ले।

