हिन्दुस्तान जॉब्स : आईआईटी धनबाद में 40 पदों के लिए वैकेंसी जारी

Alakha Singhमुख्य संवाददाता,धनबादSat, 29 Apr 2023 08:48 PM

आईआईटी आईएसएम धनबाद नौकरी पाने का सपना देख रहे अभ्यर्थियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। आईआईटी आईएसएम धनबाद ने विभिन्न पदों के लिए 40 वैकेंसी जारी की है। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 12 जून है। असिस्टेंट सिक्यूरिटी इंस्पेक्टर के 2, जूनियर टेक्नीशियन 20, जूनियर टेक्नीशियन लाइब्रेरी 4 और जूनियर अस्सिटेंट हॉस्पिटैलिटी के 14 पद है। जूनियर टेक्निशियन में केमिकल 3, सिविल 1, इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स 4, मैकेनिकल 6, कंप्यूटर 3 और माइनिंग के 3 पद शामिल हैं। जूनियर टेक्निशियन के लिए डिप्लोमा, बीएससी डिग्री, आईटीआई, वोकेशनल डिग्री, बैचलर ऑफ लाइब्रेरी, बैचलर डिग्री इन होटल मैनेजमेंट समेत अन्य डिग्री अनिवार्य है। आईटीआई प्रबंधन ने वेबसाइट पर विस्तृत नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। आवेदकों की उम्र 30 वर्ष होनी चाहिए। आईआईटी आईएसएम की इस भर्ती में आवेदन करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आवेदन करने से पहले पूरा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन देख सकते हैं।

