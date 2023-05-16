HBSE BSEH 10th result 2023: कुछ देर में जारी होगा हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरHBSE BSEH 10th result 2023: कुछ देर में जारी होगा हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट

हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट आज दोपहर 3.30 बजे जारी किया जाएगा। आपको बता दें कि कल ही हरियाणा बोर्ड ने 12वीं की तीनों स्ट्रीम के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। अब 10वीं के नतीजों का स्टू़ेंट्स को इंतजार है।

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तानTue, 16 May 2023 11:40 AM

HBSE BSEH 10th result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट आज दोपहर 3.30 बजे जारी किया जाएगा। आपको बता दें कि कल ही हरियाणा बोर्ड ने 12वीं की तीनों स्ट्रीम के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। अब 10वीं के नतीजों का स्टू़ेंट्स को इंतजार है। हरियाणा बोर्ड एचबीएसई परिणाम 10वीं 2023 आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org पर जारी किए जाएंगे।  बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वी पी यादव और सचिव कृष्ण कुमार द्वारा एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से परिणाम घोषित किए जाने की उम्मीद है। परिणाम घोषित होने के बाद, लिंक ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। बोर्ड ने जिस तरह कल 12वीं के रिजल्ट, पास फीसदी, टॉपर्स और जिलेवार रिजल्ट की डिटेल्स भी जारी करेगा। बीएसईएच हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जारी किए जाएंगे।

Hbse 10th ResultHaryana BoardClass 10th Result