HBSE 12th Result 2023 toppers: भिवानी की नैंसी तीनों स्ट्रीम में ओवरऑल टॉपर, 500 में से 498 अंक

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 04:16 PM

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड ने आज 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है।छात्र अपना रिजल्ट bseh.org.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे। भिवानी के नव भारत सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की नैंसी तीनों स्ट्रीम में ओवरऑल टॉपर रही हैं। उसने 500 में से 498 अंक हासिल किए हैं। आपको बता दें कि कुल 2,57,116 स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। इनमें से 2,09.933 पास हुए हैं। कुल 47,183 स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। कुल 81.65 स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। 

ये हैं तीन स्ट्रीम में ये हैं एचबीएसई 12वीं के टॉपर्स:

नैन्सी (498/500 अंक)
जसमीत कौर (497 अंक)
कन्नुज, मानसी सैनी, प्रिया (496 अंक)

कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 28 मार्च तक और कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 25 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी।

Haryana BoardBSEH