Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरHBSE 12th Result 2023 : हरियाणा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित, 81.65 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स हुए पास

HBSE 12th Result 2023 : हरियाणा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित, 81.65 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स हुए पास

HBSE 12th Result 2023 :हरियाणा बोर्ड ने आज 12वीं के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। परीक्षार्थी bseh.org.in पर जाकर रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। तीनों स्ट्रीम आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स व साइंस का रिजल्ट एक साथ घोषित किया गया।

HBSE 12th Result 2023 : हरियाणा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे घोषित, 81.65 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स हुए पास
Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 04:01 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

हरियाणा बोर्ड ने आज 12वीं के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। परीक्षार्थी bseh.org.in पर जाकर रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। तीनों स्ट्रीम आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स व साइंस का रिजल्ट एक साथ घोषित किया गया। इस साल हरियाणा बोर्ड बोर्ड 12वीं में 81.65 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए हैं। इस साल 10वीं और 12वीं की फाइनल परीक्षाओं के लिए कुल 5,59,738 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए थे। इनमें से 2,6,3409 12वीं कक्षा के और 2,96,329 10वीं कक्षा के छात्र हैं। 12वीं की फाइनल परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 28 मार्च तक और 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 25 मार्च के बीच हुई थी।

लड़कियों ने फिर लड़कों का पछाड़ा

  • हरियाणा बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं में लड़कियों का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों से काफी ज्यादा रहा। लड़कियां 87.11 फीसदी तो लड़के 76.43 फीसदी पास हुए। भिवानी की लड़की नैंसी ने 500 में से 498 मार्क्स लाकर टॉपर किया है।

HBSE 12th Result 2023: bseh.org.in पर ऐसे चेक करें

चरण 1: हरियाणा बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर जाएं।
चरण 2: होम पेज पर उपलब्ध 12वीं कक्षा के परिणाम लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
चरण 3: अपना रोल नंबर, जन्मतिथि भरें।
चरण 4: सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक करें।
चरण 5: आपके परिणाम डिवाइस स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित होंगे। भविष्य में उपयोग या संदर्भ के लिए सहेजें।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Haryana BoardBSEH