Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 02:58 PM

HBSE 10th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड कक्षा 10 के परिणाम कुछ ही देर में हरियाणा सेकंडरी एजुकेशन बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 की वार्षिक परीक्षा के परिणाम कुछ ही देर में जारी किए जाएंगे। हरियाणा बोर्ड के चेयरमैन वीपी यादव की ओर से दी गई सूचना के अनुसार, एचबीएसई 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने का समय 3:30 है। ऑफिशियल ऐलान के बाद छात्र बोर्ड  की वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पपर जाएं और अपने मार्क्स चेक कर सकते हैं।

हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा में इस साल करीब तीन लाख छात्र-छात्राओं ने अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने का ऐलान किए जाने के वक्त बोर्ड की ओर से परीक्षा में छात्रों की उपस्थिति, पास प्रतिशत और टॉपर्स  के नाम आदि का ऐलान  किया जाएगा।

आपको बता दें कि हरियाणा बोर्ड 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम इस साल 15 मई 2023 को जारी किए जा चुके हैं। 12वीं में छात्रों का कुल पास प्रतिशत 81.65 फीसदी रहा था। हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद रिजल्ट का डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा। 

ऐसे चेक कर सकेंगे हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे:
हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bsh.org.in पर जाएं।
होम पेज पर दिख रहे लिंक BSEH Class 10 result 2023 पर क्लिक करें।
अपनी लॉगइन डिटेल्स भरें और इंटर बटन दबाएं।
अब आपका रिजल्ट आपकी कम्प्यूटर स्क्रीन/मोबाइल स्क्रीन पर होगा।
रिजल्ट चेक करें और इसे डाउनलोड कर लें।

