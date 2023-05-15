HBSE 12th Result 2023 live: कुछ ही देर में जारी होंगे BSEH हरियाणा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे

Hindustan Hindi News
HBSE 12th Result 2023: हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड आज 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि नतीजे दोपहर 3 बजे जारी किए जाएं। छात्र अपना रिजल्ट शाम 5 बजे से bseh.org.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकें

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 01:49 PM

HBSE 12th Result 2023: हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड आज 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी कर रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि नतीजे दोपहर 3 बजे जारी किए जाएं। छात्र अपना रिजल्ट शाम 5 बजे से bseh.org.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकेंगे। करीब 5.25 लाख छात्रों ने हरियाणा बोर्ड दोनों क्लासों की परीक्षा दी थी। पिछले साल प्राइवेट स्कूलों का रिजल्ट सरकारी स्कूलों से अच्छा रहा था। पिछले पांच सालों के नतीजों को देखा जाए तो साल 2022 में 87.08 फीसदी, 2021 में 100 फीसदी, साल 2020 में 80.34 फीसदी, 2019 में 74.48 फीसदी और साल 2018 में 63.84 फीसदी रहा था।  2022 में, हरियाणा के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कक्षा 12 के छात्रों का उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 87.71% था जबकि शहरी क्षेत्रों में उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 85.96% था। देखते हैं इस साल घोषित होने वाले 2023 के नतीजों में क्या ट्रैंड देखने को मिलता है।

कुल 5,59,738 आवेदन हुए थे प्राप्त
बता दें कि इस साल कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की फाइनल परीक्षाओं के लिए कुल 5,59,738 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए थे। इनमें से 2,6,3409 छात्र 12वीं कक्षा के और 2,96,329 छात्र 10वीं कक्षा के हैं। कक्षा 12वीं की अंतिम परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 28 मार्च तक और कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षा 27 फरवरी से 25 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी। आइए जानते हैं कैसे छात्र ऑनलाइन अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।

