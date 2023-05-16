Haryana Board 10th Toppers List 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं में तीन छात्र टॉपर, देखिए सभी टॉपर्स की लिस्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड ने 10वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। 10वीं परीक्षा 2023 में इस साल कुल 65.43 फीसदी छात्रों ने सफलता हासिल की है। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने बी

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 05:13 PM

BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: हरियाणा बोर्ड ने 10वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। 10वीं परीक्षा 2023 में इस साल कुल  65.43 फीसदी छात्रों ने सफलता हासिल की है। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने बीएचईएच हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा में भाग लिया हो वे अब अपना रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट bseh.org.in पर  चेक कर सकते हैं। हरियाण बोर्ड ने कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी करने के साथ ही प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले टॉपर्स छात्रों के नाम भी जारी किए हैं जिन्हें आगे देख सकते हैं।

हरियाणा बोर्ड के अनुसार, 10वीं परीक्षा में तीन छात्रों ने 500 में से 498 अंक प्राप्त कर संयुक्त रूप से प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है। न्यू सनराइज सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल, भुना फतेहाबााद के हिमेश, और सोनीपत की वर्षा और भिवानी से एनजेएम हाईस्कूल के सोनू ने हरियाणा बोर्ड परीक्षा में टॉप किया है। हरियाणा बोर्ड (BSEH) 

हरिणा बोर्ड 10वीं रिजल्ट टॉपर्स लिस्ट:

प्रथम स्थान-
10वीं में तीन छात्रों ने टॉप किया है। तीनों ने 500 में से 498 अंक प्राप्त किए हैं।
1- हिमेश (न्यू सन राइज सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, भूना, फतेहाबाद) , 
2- वर्षा ( संत बाबा घोघर पब्लिक स्कूल, सिकंदरपुर माजरा, सोनीपत) 
3-  सोनू (एनजेएम हाई स्कूल, बुसान, भिवानी) तीनों ने परीक्षा में 498 अंक प्राप्त कर रैंक 1 हासिल की है।

द्वितीय स्थान-
इसमें भी तीन छात्रों ने 500 में से 497 अंक प्राप्त किए हैं।
1-  सिमरन (शान्ति महक पब्लिक स्कूल, बनावली, फतेहाबाद)
2- दिपेश शर्मा ( शान्ति पब्लिक सीनियर सैकेण्डरी स्कूल, रेलवे रोड, पलवल) 
3- मानही ( टैगोर सीनियर सैकेण्डरी स्कूल, नारनौद, हिसार) 

तृतीय स्थान-
हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा में 8 छात्रों ने 500 में से 496 अंक लाकर तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया है।
1- शिवानी शर्मा (राजकीय कन्या हाई स्कूल, कावी, पानीपत)
2- स्वीटी कुमारी ( न्यू हैवन मॉडल सीनियर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल, तिरखा कालोनी, फरीदाबाद) 
3- याशी ( आदर्श सीनियर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल, बसाना, रोहतक) 
4- मोन्टी ( बाबा उदल देव पब्लिक स्कूल, मदनहेड़ी, हिसार) 
5- तमन्ना ( आशादीप आदर्श हाई स्कूल, करहंस, पानीपत) 
6- दिपांशी ( गीता विद्या मन्दिर हाई स्कूल, उचाना मंडी, जीन्द) 
7- रिया ( शान्ति पब्लिक सीनियर सेकेण्डरी स्कूल, रेलवे रोड, पलवल)
8- ज्योति रानी, आंनद पब्लिक स्कूल, निगदू , करनाल 


हरियाणा बोर्ड 10वीं परीक्षा में शामिल हुए 2,86,425 विद्यार्थियों में से 1,87,401 पास हुए हैं। 37,342 परीक्षार्थियों की कंपार्टमेंट आई है। 61,682 परीक्षार्थी फेल हो गए। परीक्षा में 1,49,439 छात्र बैठे थे, जिनमें 91,772 पास हुए तथा 1,36,986 बैठीं छात्राओं में से 95,629 पास हुई। 

