GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: जारी हुआ गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं साइंस रिजल्ट, यह रहा Direct Link

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरGSEB HSC Result 2023 Live: जारी हुआ गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं साइंस रिजल्ट, यह रहा Direct Link

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: जीएसईबी ने 14 से 25 मार्च 2023 तक गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं विज्ञान परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन किया था। लगभग 1 लाख छात्र जीएसईबी परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित हुए।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 10:04 AM

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Live Updates: गुजरात बोर्ड (जीएसईबी) ने 12वीं साइंस स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। रिजल्ट आधिकारिक वेबसाइट  gseb.org पर जाकर चेक किया जा सकता है। इस साल गुजरात बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं साइंस परिणाम में 65.58 प्रतिशत छात्र पास हुए हैं। ग्रुप ए का कुल पास प्रतिशत 72.27 प्रतिशत और ग्रुप बी का 61.71 प्रतिशत रहा है। इस साल मार्च में कुल 1,25,563 छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी थी, जिनमें से 1,10,229 नियमित छात्र थे। इसके साथ ही गुजरात कॉमन एंट्रेंस टेस्ट ( जीयूजेसीईटी ) का रिजल्ट भी जारी कर दिया गया है। जीयूजेसीईटी प्रवेश परीक्षा राज्य में अंडरग्रेजुएट इंजीनियरिंग व अन्य प्रोफेशनल कोर्सेज में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित होती है। गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट भी जल्द घोषित किया जाएगा। 

Result Direct Link

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Live Updates: यहां पढ़ें गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं साइंस रिजल्ट लाइव अपडेट

09:05 AM : गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं साइंस स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट जारी। जीयूसीईटी का रिजल्ट भी घोषित।

08:48 AM : GSEB 12वीं साइंस स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट और GUJCET रिजल्ट सीट संख्या डालकर चेक कर सकेंगे। छात्र 6357300971 पर सीट नंबर भेजकर व्हाट्सएप पर भी अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं।

08:36 AM : Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2023: यूं कर सकेंगे चेक
- GSEB की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट gseb.org पर जाएं।
-  Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- लॉगिन विवरण दर्ज करें और सबमिट पर क्लिक करें।
-  परिणाम स्क्रीन पर दिखेगा। 

08:15 AM :  जीएसईबी ने 14 से 25 मार्च 2023 तक गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं विज्ञान परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन किया था। इस साल, लगभग 1 लाख छात्र जीएसईबी के लिए और 1.26 लाख जीयूजेसीईटी परीक्षा 2023 के लिए उपस्थित हुए। जीयूजेसीईटी परीक्षा 2023 की फाइनल आंसर-की जारी की गई है। प्रवेश परीक्षा 3 अप्रैल, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी।

GsebGseb.org