GSEB HSC Result 2023: gseb.org पर कल जारी होगा गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं साइंस रिजल्ट

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरGSEB HSC Result 2023: gseb.org पर कल जारी होगा गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं साइंस रिजल्ट

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: गुजरात सेकेंड्री और हायर सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन बोर्ड कल 2 मई को सुबह 9 बजे 12वीं कक्षा की साइंस स्ट्रीम परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित करेगा। नतीजे gseb.org पर चेक कर सकेंगे।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 03:47 PM

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: गुजरात सेकेंड्री और हायर सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन बोर्ड (जीएसईबी) कल 2 मई को सुबह 9 बजे 12वीं कक्षा की साइंस स्ट्रीम परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित करेगा। नतीजे आधिकारिक वेबसाइट  gseb.org पर चेक कर सकेंगे। गुजरात 12वीं बोर्ड साइंस स्ट्रीम से हर वर्ष करीब सवा लाख स्टूडेंट्स परीक्षा देते हैं। इसके साथ ही गुजरात कॉमन एंट्रेंस टेस्ट ( जीयूजेसीईटी ) का रिजल्ट भी जारी होगा। जीयूजेसीईटी प्रवेश परीक्षा राज्य में अंडरग्रेजुएट इंजीनियरिंग व अन्य प्रोफेशनल कोर्सेज में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित होती है। गुजरात 12वीं बोर्ड साइंस स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद 12वीं आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम का रिजल्ट भी जल्द घोषित किया जाएगा। 

Gujarat Board HSC, GUJCET Result 2023: यूं कर सकेंगे चेक
- GSEB की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट gseb.org पर जाएं।
-  Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- लॉगिन विवरण दर्ज करें और सबमिट पर क्लिक करें।
-  परिणाम स्क्रीन पर दिखेगा। 

जीएसईबी ने 14 से 25 मार्च 2023 तक गुजरात बोर्ड 12वीं विज्ञान परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन किया था। इस साल, लगभग 1 लाख छात्र जीएसईबी के लिए और 1.26 लाख जीयूजेसीईटी परीक्षा 2023 के लिए उपस्थित हुए। जीयूजेसीईटी परीक्षा 2023 की फाइनल आंसर-की जारी की गई है। प्रवेश परीक्षा 3 अप्रैल, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी।

