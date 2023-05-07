Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरसहायता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालयों को भी अब जीर्णोद्धार एवं अनुरक्षण के लिए धन देगी सरकार

सहायता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालयों को भी अब जीर्णोद्धार एवं अनुरक्षण के लिए धन देगी सरकार

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,लखनऊSun, 07 May 2023 11:30 PM

प्रदेश के सहायता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के जीर्णोद्धार एवं अनुरक्षण समेत मूलभूत सुविधाओं के लिए भी अब सरकार धन देगी। वित्त विभाग ने इस तरह के कार्यों के लिए धन मुहैय्या कराने के एक प्रस्ताव पर सहमति दे दी है। फिलहाल 50 करोड़ रुपये की व्यवस्था इस मद के लिए की गई है।

आने वाले समय में मांग के अनुसार, बजट में प्रावधान किया जाएगा। पूर्व में इसी तरह का एक प्रस्ताव शिक्षा विभाग ने सरकार को भेजा था, जिसे वित्त की आपत्तियों के कारण वापस कर दिया गया था। अब नए सिरे से भेजे गए प्रस्ताव को वित्त ने सहमति दे दी है। इससे अब सहायता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के जर्जर या निष्प्रयोज्य भवनों को दुरुस्त किया जा सकेगा। छत-छप्पर आदि ठीक कराए जा सकेंगे। रंगाई-पुताई कर विद्यालयों की रंगत लौटाई जा सकेगी। साथ ही विद्यालयों के जीर्ण-शीर्ण हालत में पड़े फर्नीचर आदि की दशा भी सुधारी जा सकेगी।

माध्यिमक शिक्षा विभाग की एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार प्रदेश में इस समय करीब 4586 सहायता प्राप्त माध्यमिक विद्यालय हैं जिनमें से लगभग 1329 विद्यालयों की हालत जीर्ण-शीर्ण है। कुछ विद्यालयों के भवनों की हालत इतनी खराब है कि उनमें कक्षा संचालन सम्भव ही नहीं है। बरसात के समय इनकी छतें टपकती हैं तो कुछ के छप्पर से धूप और पानी बिना रोक-टोक के क्लास रूप में आती हैं। ऐसे विद्यालयों की दशा सुधारने के लिए पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं शिक्षामंत्री डा. दिनेश शर्मा की अगुआई में शुरू हुए शिक्षा सुधार कार्यक्रम के तहत जर्जर राजकीय एवं सहायता प्राप्त विद्यालयों को सरकारी मदद देकर दुरुस्त करने की योजना प्रोजेक्ट अलंकार तैयार की गई थी। 

