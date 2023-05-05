गूगल, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट और अमेजन को इन स्किल्स वाले युवाओं की तलाश, यहां देखें लिस्ट

Hindustan Hindi News
नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है। Google और Amazon जैसी दुनिया की दिग्ग्ज टेक कंपनियां ऐसे लोगों की तलाश कर रही हैं जिनके पास AI इंजीनियर बनने की स्किल है।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 02:26 PM

नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी है। Google और Amazon जैसी दुनिया की दिग्ग्ज टेक कंपनियां ऐसे लोगों की तलाश कर रही हैं जिनके पास AI इंजीनियर बनने की स्किल है। आजकल आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) डिमांड जॉब बन गया है। अनुमान लगाया गया है कि 2022 और 2025 के बीच AI के तहत 97 मिलियन नौकरियां सृजित होंगी। नैसकॉम की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, भारत के पास अत्यधिक कुशल एआई, मशीन लर्निंग और बिग डेटा टैलेंट का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा पूल है और यह दुनिया के AI टैलेंट पूल का कम से कम 16 पर्सेंट उत्पादन करता है। 

AI में जॉब्स के लिए जरूरी स्किल
आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) में जॉब के लिए आपको मशीन लर्निंग, डीप लर्निंग, प्रोग्रामिंग, डेटाबेस मॉडलिंग, डेटा वेयरहाउसिंग, डेटा प्रोसेसिंग जैसी स्किल का होना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा, AI में जॉब्स की चाहत रखने वालों को प्रॉब्लम सॉल्विंग, कम्युनिकेशन एंड विज़ुअलाइजेशन स्किल्स, एआई कॉन्सेप्ट्स जैसे डीप लर्निंग, नेचुरल लैंग्वेज प्रोसेसिंग और कंप्यूटर विजन जैसी स्किल्स होनी चाहिए।

AI के लिए डेटा साइंस का नॉलेज होना जरूरी
डेटा साइंस, AI के क्षेत्र के लिए आवश्यक स्किल्स में से एक है। अच्छे डेटा साइंटिस्ट मशीन लर्निंग एल्गोरिदम में जरूरी एनालिटिक्स को समझते हैं। इस स्किल की बहुत आवश्यकता है और यह लंबे समय से कंप्यूटर विज्ञान शैक्षिक पाठ्यक्रम का एक हिस्सा भी रहा है। 

क्या कहती है नैसकॉम की रिपोर्ट
हालांकि, नैसकॉम की रिपोर्ट ने सुझाव दिया कि AI टैलेंट सर्ज के और खराब होने की संभावना है। भारत AI टैलेंट की भारी कमी का सामना कर रहा है। वहीं दूसरी ओर ब्लूमबर्ग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, बोस्टन स्थित कार सब्सक्रिप्शन स्टार्टअप फ्लेक्सकार के एक कर्मचारी ने कहा कि बंगलौर में विशाल डेटा इंजीनियरिंग स्किल है।

