विदेश से MBBS कर लौटे छात्रों के लिए दिल्ली में इंटर्नशिप की सीटें बढ़ीं, जानें कहां कितनी सीट

विदेश से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करके आए छात्रों को राहत मिली है। इन छात्रों के लिए दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल ने सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में 587 सीटों की व्यवस्था की है। पहले इनके लिए सिर्फ 42 सीट उपलब्ध थीं।

विदेश से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करके आए छात्रों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। इन छात्रों के लिए दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल ने सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में 587 सीटों की व्यवस्था की है। इससे पहले इनके लिए सिर्फ 42 सीट उपलब्ध थीं। दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल ने मंगलवार को सूचना जारी कर कहा है कि डीएनबी प्रशिक्षण प्रदान करने वाले पीजी संस्थानों में इंटर्नशिप के लिए सीट उपलब्ध बढ़ा दी गई हैं। इस दौरान छात्रों को वजीफा नहीं दिया जाएगा। सीटों के आवंटन की प्रक्रिया दिल्ली मेडिकल काउंसिल के जरिए होगी।

जारी सूची के तहत डीडीयू अस्पताल में 142, ईएसआई अस्पताल बसईदारापुर में 70, हिंदू राव अस्पताल में 150, उत्तर रेलवे अस्पताल में 40, आरएमएल अस्पताल में 30, बत्रा अस्पताल में 20, बीएलके अस्पताल में 25, होली फैमिली अस्पताल में 40 सीट, जयपुर गोल्डन में 20 सीट, सर गंगा राम अस्पताल में 30 सीट और सेंट स्टीफन अस्पताल में 20 सीट की व्यवस्था की गई है।

गौरतलब है कि विदेश से मेडिकल की पढ़ाई कर भारत लौटे छात्र पिछले कई महीनों से यह शिकायत कर रहे थे कि एफएमजीई परीक्षा करने के बावजूद उन्हें अस्पतालों में इंटर्नशिप करने का मौका नहीं मिल पा रहा है। कंपलसरी रोटेटिंग इंटर्नशिप ट्रेनिंग के लिए विभिन्न राज्यों में अस्पतालों को अनुमति प्रदान की गई है। गाइडलाइंस में एनएमसी ने कहा है कि इंटर्नशिप को एमबीबीएस फाइनल या एफएमजीई या नेशनल एग्जिट टेस्ट (नेक्स्ट) स्टेज- I पास करने के दो साल के भीतर पूरा करना होगा। 

