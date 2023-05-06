Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरGoa board 12th Result 2023: गोवा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे जल्द, यहां देखिए डिटेल्स

Goa board 12th Result 2023: गोवा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे जल्द, यहां देखिए डिटेल्स

Goa board 12th Result 2023: गोवा बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एंड हायर सेकंडरी एजुकेशन यानी गोवा बोर्ड 12वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम आज अब से कुछ ही देर बाद शाम 4:30 बजे जारी किए जाएंगे। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने कक्षा 12 की

Goa board 12th Result 2023: गोवा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे जल्द, यहां देखिए डिटेल्स
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 06 May 2023 03:25 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

Goa board 12th Result 2023: गोवा बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एंड हायर सेकंडरी एजुकेशन यानी गोवा बोर्ड 12वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम आज अब से कुछ ही देर बाद शाम 4:30 बजे जारी किए जाएंगे। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने कक्षा 12 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में भाग लिया हो वे जीबीएसएचएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट gbshse.in और results.gbshsegoa.net पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं।

कक्षा 12 या एचएसएससी परीक्षा का आयोजन बोर्ड की ओर से दो टर्म में आयोजित की गई थी। पहले टर्म की परीक्षाएं 10 नवंबर से 25 नवंबर 2022 तक आयोजित की गई थीं। वहीं टर्म-2 की परीक्षाएं 15 मार्च से 31 मार्च 2023 तक राज्य के विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों में आयोजित की गई थीं।

इस साल कुल 19802 इस परीक्षा में भाग लिया था जिनमें  9930 लड़के और 9872 लड़कियां थीं। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद अभ्यर्थियों के लिए डायरेक्ट लिंक उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा।

गोवा बोर्ड एचएसएससी रिजल्ट बोर्ड के कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल , ग्राउंड फ्लोर, डायरेक्टोरेट  ऑफ एजुकेशन, पोर्वोरिम गोवा में जारी किया जाएगा। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Goa Board ResultsGBSHSEResult To Be Announced Soon