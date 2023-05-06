AP एसएससी परीक्षा में लड़कियों का प्रदर्शन लड़कों से बेहतर

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरAP एसएससी परीक्षा में लड़कियों का प्रदर्शन लड़कों से बेहतर

Alakha Singhभाषा,अमरावतीSat, 06 May 2023 11:13 PM

AP SSC Result 2023 : आंध्र प्रदेश के माध्यमिक विद्यालय प्रमाणपत्र (एसएससी) या 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में लड़कियों ने लड़कों से बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया और राज्य में उनका कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 72 प्रतिशत दर्ज किया गया। शिक्षा मंत्री बोत्सा सत्यनारायण ने शनिवार को शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2022-23 के एसएससी परिणामों की घोषणा की, जिसमें छह लाख से अधिक छात्र शामिल हुए थे। राज्य सरकार की शनिवार को जारी एक विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार, स्नातक करने वाले छात्रों की कुल संख्या में से 69.2 प्रतिशत लड़कों ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की, जबकि लड़कियों की संख्या 75.3 प्रतिशत थी। विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार लड़कियों का उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत लड़कों की तुलना में 6.1 प्रतिशत अधिक है। राज्य में 933 स्कूलों ने 100 प्रतिशत उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत दर्ज किया।

