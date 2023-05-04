Hindustan Hindi News
GGSIPU admission :ग्रेजुएशन से लेकर पीएचडी दाखिले की उलझन दूर करेगा आईपीयू

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ विश्वविद्यालय (आईपीयू) में दाखिले से संबंधित उलझन को दूर करने के लिए सात मई को द्वारका कैंपस में एडमिशन फेयर आयोजित किया जाएगा। आवेदक यहां आकर दाखिले से जुड़े अपने सवालों

Anuradha Pandeyप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीThu, 04 May 2023 06:48 AM

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ विश्वविद्यालय (आईपीयू) में दाखिले से संबंधित उलझन को दूर करने के लिए सात मई को द्वारका कैंपस में एडमिशन फेयर आयोजित किया जाएगा। आवेदक यहां आकर दाखिले से जुड़े अपने सवालों का सीधा जवाब पा सकते हैं। आवेदकों के प्रश्नों का उत्तर देने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय के एडमिशन ब्रांच की पूरी टीम उपस्थित रहेगी।

यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति प्रो. डॉ महेश वर्मा ने कहा कि यूनिवर्सिटी में स्नातक से लेकर पीएचडी तक के लिए दालिखे की ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया चल रही है। दाखिले के लिए अलग- अलग प्रक्रियाएं हैं। किसी में नेशनल लेवल टेस्ट है, किसी में यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा आयोजित प्रवेश परीक्षा से ही दाखिले होंगे। किसी में अंतिम परीक्षा के अंकों एवं साक्षात्कार के आधार पर दाखिले होंगे। कई विषयों में सीयूईटी स्कोर भी स्वीकार किए जाएंगे। ऐसे में जाहिर है कि आवेदकों के मन में दाखिले से जुड़े बहुत सारे सवाल होंगे। एडमिशन फेयर में उन्हें हर सवालों का जवाब मिलेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि फेयर में एडमिशन ब्रांच की एक टीम होगी, जो कम्प्यूटर पर आवेदन करने में आने वाली किसी भी तकनीकी मुश्किलों को दूर करेगी। विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिला संबंधी अन्य जानकारी अभ्यर्थी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.ipu.ac.in से प्राप्त कर सकता है।

डीयू में दाखिला कमेटी की बैठक हुई दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक और परास्नातक दाखिले को लेकर दाखिला कमेटी की बैठक हुई। इसमें स्नातक और पहली बार परास्नातक में सीयूईटी के तहत दिए जाने वाले दाखिले के प्रावधानों पर चर्चा हुई। इस बैठक में शिकायत निवारण, दाखिला प्रावधान सहित अन्य बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हुई। बैठक में इस बात विशेष बल दिया गया कि दाखिले में किसी तरह की दिक्कत अभ्यर्थियों को न आए।

