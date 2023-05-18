Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरविश्वविद्यालयों में 4 साल की ग्रेजुएशन की फीस और सिलेबस होंगे समान, जानें क्रेडिट सिस्टम के बारे में

विश्वविद्यालयों में 4 साल की ग्रेजुएशन की फीस और सिलेबस होंगे समान, जानें क्रेडिट सिस्टम के बारे में

बिहार के विश्वविद्यालयों के लिए चार वर्षीय स्नातक कोर्स का पाठ्यक्रम तैयार कर लिया गया है। इसके मुताबिक सभी विश्वविद्यालयों का सिलेबस, फीस सामान होंगे। 4 वर्षीय स्नातक 8 सेमेस्टर में पूरा होगा।

विश्वविद्यालयों में 4 साल की ग्रेजुएशन की फीस और सिलेबस होंगे समान, जानें क्रेडिट सिस्टम के बारे में
Pankaj Vijayवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाThu, 18 May 2023 08:18 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

बिहार के विश्वविद्यालयों के लिए चार वर्षीय स्नातक कोर्स का पाठ्यक्रम और प्रारूप तैयार कर लिया गया है। इसके मुताबिक सभी विश्वविद्यालयों का पाठ्यक्रम और शुल्क सामान होगा। राजभवन ने इस संबंध में विश्वविद्यालयों को पत्र जारी कर दिया है। नए पाठ्यक्रम और प्रारूप को इसी सत्र 2023-27 से लागू किया जाएगा। चार वर्षीय स्नातक कोर्स 8 सेमेस्टर में पूरा होगा और इसके लिए 160 क्रेडिट तय किया गया है। प्रत्येक सेमेस्टर 20 क्रेडिट का होगा। छात्रों को अंतिम वर्ष के सातवें सेमेस्टर में पहुंचने तक 7.5 सीजीपीए प्राप्त करना होगा। नए नियम के अनुसार क्रेडिट को उपस्थिति से भी जोड़ दिया गया है। छात्रों की 75 उपस्थिति अनिवार्य कर दी गई है। 

कुलाधिपति सह राज्यपाल राजेंद्र विश्वनाथ आर्लेकर ने पांच विवि के कुलपतियों की कमेटी को पाठ्यक्रम और प्रारूप तैयार करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी। कमेटी ने काम को पूरा कर लिया है। चार वर्षीय स्नातक का फीस ढांचा भी तय कर दिया गया है। छात्रों को पहले सेमेस्टर में नामांकन शुल्क 2255 रुपये देना होगा। वहीं अन्य सेमेस्टर में छात्रों का नामांकन शुल्क 2005 रुपये तय किया गया है। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक सेमेस्टर में परीक्षा फीस 600 रुपये लगेगा। वहीं छात्रों को विश्वविद्यालय से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए सिर्फ रजिस्ट्रेशन का शुल्क 600 तय किया गया है। इसके अलावा किसी तरह का शुल्क नहीं देना होगा।

आठ सेमेस्टर में कुल 160 क्रेडिट
कोर्स का नाम क्रेडिट
मेजर कोर्स 80
माइनर कोर्स 32
मल्टी-डिसिप्लिनरी कोर्स 09
एबिलिटी इनहैंसमेंट कोर्स 08
स्कील इनहैंसमेंट कोर्स 09
वैल्यू एडेड कोर्स 06
इंटर्नशीप 04
रिसर्च प्रोजेक्ट 12
कुल 160

नई शिक्षा नीति : 4 साल की ग्रेजुएशन करने पर 1 वर्ष में पीजी पास कर PhD कर सकेंगे

स्नातक कोर्स में देने होंगे 16290 रुपये
राज्य के सभी विवि में अब एक समान शुल्क हो गया है। शुल्क के तौर पर 16,290 रुपये देने होंगे। वहीं, लैब फीस 600 (कुछ तय विषय में), पंजीयन फीस 600 रुपए, परीक्षा फीस 600 रुपये (प्रत्येक सेमेस्टर) देने होंगे।

सेमेस्टर फीस परीक्षा फीस
01 2255 600 रुपये
02 2005 600 रुपये
03 2005 600 रुपये
04 2005 600 रुपये
05 2005 600 रुपये
06 2005 600 रुपये
07 2005 600 रुपये
08 2005 600 रुपये

चार क्रेडिट का वोकेशनल कोर्स भी
बिहार के विश्वविद्यालयों के लिए चार वर्षीय स्नातक कोर्स का पाठ्यक्रम और प्रारूप तैयार कर लिया गया है। वैसे छात्र-छात्राएं जो पहले सेमेस्टर के बाद कोर्स छोड़ना चाहते हैं तो इन्हें गर्मी की छुट्टी में चार क्रेडिट का वोकेशनल कोर्स करना होगा तभी जाकर इन्हें सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह से छात्र अगर दूसरे सेमेस्टर के बीच में कोर्स छोड़ना चाहते हैं तो डिप्लोमा का प्रमाण-पत्र पाने के लिए चार क्रेडिट का वोकेशनल कोर्स करना होगा।

अगले सत्र से संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा या केंद्रीकृत नामांकन होगा बिहार के विवि में अगले सत्र से नामांकन की प्रक्रिया केंद्रीकृत तरीके से लिए जाने की संभावना है या फिर सभी विश्वविद्यालयों में नामांकन संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा के आधार पर लेने की योजना बनाई गई है। इसमें 40 प्रतिशत प्रश्न सभी के लिए एक जैसे पूछे जाएंगे और 60 प्रतिशत विषय से होंगे। दूसरी तरफ इस साल सत्र विलंब हो जाने की वजह से ऐसा नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसबार विश्वविद्यालय अपने अनुसार नामांकन के लिए आवेदन की तिथि जारी करेंगे।

पहले सेमेस्टर में छह पेपर पढ़ने होंगे
पहले सेमेस्टर में छह पेपर पढ़ने होंगे। यह बीस क्रेडिट का होगा। इसमें एक मेजर, एक माइनर, भाषा, स्कील इनहैंसमेंट, एबिलिटी इनहैंसमेंट, मल्टी-डिसिप्लिनरी और वैल्यूएडेड कोर्स के पेपर होंगे। इसी तरह से दूसरे सेमेस्टर में दो मेजर, एक माइनर, इनवायरमेंटर साइंस, स्कील इनहैंसमेंट और मल्टी-डिसिप्लिनरी की पढ़ाई होगी। सभी विषयों के लिए अलग-अलग क्रेडिट तय किये गए हैं। तीसरे सेमेस्टर पर एनसीसी, एनएसएस, एनजीओ और सोशल मीडिया के बारे में छात्रों को चार क्रेडिट के लिए पढ़ना होगा।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Bihar University