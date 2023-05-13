Hindustan Hindi News
पिता चलाते हैं भाड़े का ऑटो, मां करती है सिलाई, CBSE 10वीं में 3 संतानों ने किया कमाल

झारखंड के धनबाद में एक ऑटो चालक की तीन संतानों ने सीबीएसई 10वीं में 90 फीसदी से ऊपर अंक हासिल किए हैं। इनकी मां सिलाई करती है। बेटे-बेटियों की इस सफलता पर गांव-घर में खुशी का माहौल है

Pankaj Vijayप्रतिनिधि,भूलीSat, 13 May 2023 08:52 PM

अगर इरादे बुलंद हो और ईमानदारी से मेहनत करें तो सफलता आपके कदम चूमेगी। इस बात को सच साबित किया है झारखंड के धनबाद में भूली से सटी धारजोरी के रहनेवाले ऑटो चालक धनेश्वर महतो एवं सिलाई करने वाली पार्वती देवी की तीन संतानों ने। इनमें दो बेटियां हैं। तीनों भाई-बहनों में घर की माली हालत कमजोर होने के बावजूद अपनी मेहनत के बल पर स्कूल के साथ-साथ अपने माता-पिता का भी नाम रोशन किया है। धनेश्वर की बड़ी बेटी शिवानी कुमारी सीबीएसई 10वीं में 96.6 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त कर सरस्वती विद्या मंदिर भूली की स्कूल टॉपर बनी है। 

छोटी बेटी सलोनी कुमारी ने इंपीरियल स्कूल ऑफ लर्निंग (आईएसएल) से दसवीं से ही दसवीं की परीक्षा दी थी। वह भी 94 प्रतिशत अंक लाकर स्कूल टॉपर बनी। बेटा सुदेश महतो 90 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त कर आईएसएल में चतुर्थ टॉपर बनने का गौरव पाया है।

बेटे-बेटियों की इस सफलता पर गांव-घर में खुशी का माहौल है। तीनों भाई-बहन आगे इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई करना चाहते हैं। हालांकि परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति उतनी अच्छी नहीं है। पिता धनेश्वर महतो भाड़े का ऑटो चलाते हैं। मां पार्वती देवी भी परिवार के भरण-पोषण के लिए सिलाई का काम करती हैं। इसके बाद भी बच्चों के परिणाम से गदगद माता-पिता का कहना है कि बेटे-बेटियों को मंजिल तक पहुंचाने के लिए वे कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। धनेश्वर महतो के पिता चतुर महतो, रेंगुनी पंचायत समिति सदस्य मनोहर महतो ने भी बच्चों की सफलता पर खुशी जाहिर कर शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
 

