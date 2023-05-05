बीबीएमकेयू में 9 मई से शुरू होगा परीक्षा का दौर

Hindustan Hindi News
Alakha Singhमुख्य संवाददाता,धनबादFri, 05 May 2023 11:11 PM

बीबीएमकेयू धनबाद में नौ मई से परीक्षाओं का दौर एक बार फिर से शुरू हो रहा है। नौ मई से यूजी सेमेस्टर पांच ओल्ड कोर्स की परीक्षा शुरू होगी। परीक्षा 25 मई तक निर्धारित है। वहीं 12 मई से यूजी ओल्ड कोर्स सेमेस्टर एक व तीन की परीक्षा शुरू होगी। परीक्षा 30 मई तक ली जाएगी। दोनों परीक्षाओं का कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। वहीं एलएलबी की विभिन्न परीक्षाएं 13 मई से शुरू होंगी। धनबाद में एसएसएलएनटी महिला कॉलेज को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है। बोकारो में बोकारो स्टील सिटी बोकारो में परीक्षा होगी। जल्द ही संबंधित परीक्षाओं का एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया जाएगा।

विश्वविद्यालय में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति पर चर्चा आज: राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति-2020 पर बीबीएमकेयू धनबाद के नए कैंपस में शनिवार को पैनल डिस्कशन का आयोजन होगा। कार्यक्रम में विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपति समेत अन्य शिक्षाविद् हिस्सा लेंगे। यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस में शुक्रवार को कुलपति प्रो. शुकदेव भोई ने नए आवास में गृह प्रवेश किया। गृह प्रवेश के मौके पर हवन-पूजन समेत अन्य आयोजन हुआ। मौके पर विश्वविद्यालय के पदाधिकारी, विभिन्न प्राचार्य समेत अन्य शिक्षक उपस्थित थे।

कब-कौन-सी परीक्षा:
यूजी सेमेस्टर पांच ओल्ड कोर्स : नौ मई से

यूजी सेम. एक व तीन ओल्ड कोर्स : 12 मई से
एलएलबी सेमेस्टर थ्री : 13 मई से

बीए एलएलबी सेमेस्टर फोर : 13 मई
एलएलबी सेमेस्टर फोर : 16 मई से

बीए एलएलबी सेमेस्टर थ्री : 16 मई से
बीएड सेमेस्टर वन की परीक्षा 18 मई से

