BTech व BE के बाद IT की जगह इन सेक्टरों में काम करना पसंद कर रहे इंजीनियर

XLRI में दाखिला लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों के प्रोफेशनल प्रोफाइल के डाटा से पता चला है कि बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों की फॉर्मा सेक्टर, फाइनेंस सेक्टर, ह्यूमन रिसोर्स सेक्टर और मैनेजमेंट में दिलचस्पी बढ़ी है।

Pankaj Vijayजमशेदपुर,जमशेदपुरWed, 03 May 2023 11:58 AM

इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों में इन दिनों अलग ही ट्रेंड देखने को मिल रहा है। वे आईटी क्षेत्र से ज्यादा दूसरे क्षेत्रों में नौकरी करना पसंद कर रहे हैं। बड़े-बड़े इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में बैचलर ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग और बीटेक की पढ़ाई के बाद अधिकतर इंजीनियर आईटी सेक्टर की जगह अन्य सेक्टर में काम को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। मसलन फॉर्मा सेक्टर, फाइनेंस सेक्टर, ह्यूमन रिसोर्स सेक्टर और मैनेजमेंट सेक्टर में इनकी दिलचस्पी बढ़ी है। यह खुलासा इस बार एक्सएलआरआई जमशेदपुर में दाखिला लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों के प्रोफेशनल प्रोफाइल के डाटा से हुआ है।

एक्सएलआरआई में कराए जाने वाले पीजीडीएम जीएम (जनरल मैनेजमेंट) कोर्स की बात करें तो इस कोर्स के लिए प्रोफेशनल एक्सपीरियंस वाले अभ्यर्थियों का दाखिला लिया जाता है। एक्सएलआरआई की ओर से अधिकृत रूप से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस बार पीजीडीएम जनरल मैनेजमेंट प्रोग्राम में 73 विद्यार्थियों की एकेडमिक पृष्ठभूमि इंजीनियरिंग है। लेकिन एक्सएलआरआई में दाखिला लेने से पहले ये इंजीनियर आईटी कंपनी में नहीं, बल्कि दूसरे सेक्टर की कंपनियों में काम कर रहे थे। एक्सएलआरआई में 73 प्रतिशत ऐसे विद्यार्थियों ने नामांकन लिया है, जिनका प्रोफेशनल प्रोफाइल नॉन आईटी है, लेकिन एकेडमिक प्रोफाइल इंजीनियरिंग है। सिर्फ 27 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ही ऐसे हैं, जो आईटी सेक्टर से हैं।

आईटी सेक्टर के सीमित होने की बात कह रहे छात्र
इंजीनियरिंग के बावजूद आईटी छोड़कर अन्य सेक्टर में नौकरी के कारणों को लेकर संस्थान के छात्र वैभव ने बताया कि आईटी सेक्टर अब सीमित हो चला है। पहले अमेरिका समेत पश्चिम के देशों ने भारतीय आईटी कंपनियों पर अपना काफी काम आउटसोर्स किया था, जिससे आईटी सेक्टर बूम पर था। अब पश्चिमी देश को ऐसा करना महंगा लग रहा है। इसलिए अब इस सेक्टर में अवसर कम हो गए हैं। इसलिए इंजीनियरिंग के बाद अधिकतर की कोशिश सिविल सर्विस या मैनेजमेंट सेक्टर में घुसने की होती है। यही कारण है कि बीई और बीटेक की पढ़ाई के बाद भी इंजीनियर आईटी कंपनियों में दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे हैं। कोविड के बाद इसका चलन बढ़ा है। बताते चलें कि पीजीडीएम जीएम (जनरल मैनेजमेंट) कोर्स में इस बार 116 विद्यार्थियों का दाखिला लिया गया है।

