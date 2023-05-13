Hindustan Hindi News
NEET, JEE Main, CUET की कोचिंग के लिए रेगुलर स्कूल सिस्टम छोड़ रहे बच्चे, क्या इसलिए गिरा CBSE रिजल्ट

नेशनल प्रोग्रेसिव स्कूल कांफ्रेंस की अध्यक्ष सुधा आचार्य का कहना है कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा केवल अर्हता परीक्षा बन गई है जबकि महाविद्यालयों में प्रवेश सीयूईटी में आने वाले अंकों के आधार पर होगा।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 05:50 PM

सीबीएसई 12वीं के परिणाम में बीते वर्ष के मुकाबले इस वर्ष 5.38 प्रतिशत और 10वीं के परिणाम में 1.28 प्रतिशत तक की गिरावट आई है। सीबीएसई बीते वर्ष कोविड होने के कारण इसकी तुलना करने से परहेज कर रही है। वहीं, निजी स्कूलों के संगठन इसके पीछे स्नातक दाखिला के लिए केंद्रीय स्तर पर कराई जाने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा सीयूईटी व अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं को मान रहे हैं। नेशनल प्रोग्रेसिव स्कूल कांफ्रेंस की अध्यक्ष सुधा आचार्य का कहना है कि सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा केवल अर्हता परीक्षा बन गई है जबकि महाविद्यालयों में प्रवेश सीयूईटी में आने वाले अंकों के आधार पर होगा। विद्यार्थी स्कूल प्रणाली से बाहर जा रहे हैं और सीयूईटी, जेईई और नीट जैसी परीक्षाओं को उत्तीर्ण करने के लिए कोचिंग में प्रवेश ले रहे हैं। वे 10वीं पास करने के बाद रेगुलर स्कूल छोड़ देते हैं और किसी अन्य स्कूल में 

सीबीएसई ने शुक्रवार को 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किए। दोनों कक्षाओं के करीब 3.08 लाख विद्यार्थी ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए। जबकि, 95 से अधिक अंक पाने वाले विद्यार्थियों की संख्या करीब 66 हजार रही। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने छात्र-छात्राओं को बधाई दी है।

10वीं में 93.12 जबकि 12वीं में 87.33 को सफलता मिली। दोनों परीक्षाओं में लड़कियां लड़कों से आगे रहीं। बोर्ड ने छात्रों को अंकों के आधार पर प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय श्रेणी देना बंद कर दिया है। कोई मेरिट लिस्ट भी जारी नहीं होगी। अगले साल सीबीएसई बोर्ड की 10वीं,12वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी, 2024 से शुरू होंगी।

