DU Teachers Union: तदर्थ शिक्षकों को स्थाई करने की उठी मांग

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 10:54 PM

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षक संगठनों हिंदू कॉलेज में पढ़ा चुके तदर्थ शिक्षक की आत्महत्या के बाद मंगलवार को प्रेसक्लब में आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में एक स्वर में तदर्थ शिक्षकों को स्थाई करने की मांग की। इसमें कई शिक्षक संगठन व कॉलेजों के स्टॉफ एसोसिएशन के लोगों ने भी हिस्सा लिया। हिंदू कॉलेज में समरवीर सिंह के छात्र रुशम और केशवी ने समरवीर और उनके जीवन में उनके योगदान को याद करते हुए अपने अनुभव साझा किए। रामजस कॉलेज के भौतिकी विभाग के सुभजीत ने उन शिक्षकों की दुर्दशा के बारे में बात की जिनके पास स्थायी नौकरी नहीं थी और उनके परिवार की कोई सुरक्षा नहीं है। हंस राज कॉलेज के छात्र पुनीत और समा ने बताया कि कैसे कुछ बेहतरीन शिक्षकों को बाहर कर दिया गया। शिक्षण की गुणवत्ता में गिरावट आई है। लोगों को पढ़ाने के लिए नहीं बल्कि वैचारिक कारणों से नियुक्त किया जा रहा है। हंसराज कॉलेज में करीब 50-60 शिक्षकों की नौकरी चली गई है।

समरवीर की एक करीबी दोस्त और तदर्थ शिक्षका खुशबू ने समरवीर को याद करते हुए अपने कठिन समय को साझा किया। उन्होंने समरवीर की बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के बारे में बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि वह जीवन के प्रति जुनूनी था और वह ऐसा व्यक्ति नहीं था जो आत्महत्या कर सके। उन्होंने एडहॉक शिक्षकों के साथ क्रूर व्यवस्था द्वारा किए जा रहे दुर्व्यवहार पर प्रकाश डाला। आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने शिक्षकों और छात्रों द्वारा उठाये जा रहे मुद्दों के साथ एकजुटता प्रदर्शित की। प्रेसवार्ता में सभी विस्थापित तदर्थ शिक्षकों और अस्थायी शिक्षकों को समायोजित करने की मांग की। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में भाग लेने वाले सभी शिक्षक संगठनों और शिक्षकों ने कुलपति को एक पत्र भेजकर इन मुद्दों पर प्रकाश डाला और समरवीर और दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के सभी एडहॉक और अस्थायी शिक्षकों के लिए न्याय की मांग की।

Delhi UniversityTeacher Union