DPSRAU Recruitment- प्रोफेसर की भर्ती में धांधली पर जांच के आदेश

उप राज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने दिल्ली फार्मास्युटिकल साइंस एंड रिसर्च यूनिवर्सिटी (डीपीएसआरयू) की भर्ती में धांधली की शिकायत पर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। संस्थान में प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर और सहायक प्रोफ

Alakha Singh, नई दिल्ली, Tue, 02 May 2023 10:50 PM

उप राज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने दिल्ली फार्मास्युटिकल साइंस एंड रिसर्च यूनिवर्सिटी (डीपीएसआरयू) की भर्ती में धांधली की शिकायत पर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। संस्थान में प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर और सहायक प्रोफेसर के पदों पर हुई नियुक्तियों में अनियमितता की शिकायतें आई थीं। राजनिवास के सूत्रों ने मंगलवार को बताया कि उप राज्यपाल ने डीपीआरएसयू में फैकल्टी सदस्यों के पदों पर हुई नियुक्ति में बड़े पैमाने पर अनियमितता की शिकायतों की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। शिकायतों में दावा किया गया है कि वर्ष 2019 में फैकल्टी स्टाफ की जो नियुक्तियां हुई थीं, उनमें बड़े पैमाने पर घोटाला, पक्षपात और भ्रष्टाचार हुआ है। इस संस्थान में प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति के लिए फरवरी और जुलाई 2019 में आवेदन निकाला गया था। इसके कुछ ही महीने बाद 2020 में इन नियुक्तियों में बड़े पैमाने पर अनियमितता की शिकायतें मीडिया में आने लगी थीं। शिकायतें मिलने के बाद विभाग ने डीपीआरएसयू से रिकॉर्ड मंगाया और उसके आधार पर विभाग की सतर्कता शाखा ने उन छह उम्मीदवारों की नियुक्ति से संबंधित कागजात की जांच की जिनके खिलाफ शिकायतें मिली थीं।

दावा: जाली दस्तावेज जमा किए
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सतर्कता विभाग ने इसमें गड़बड़ी पकड़ी। सतर्कता विभाग ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा कि संबंधित उम्मीदवारों के पास या तो उपरोक्त पदों के लिए अनुभव की कमी थी या उन्होंने पात्रता मानदंड को पूरा करने के लिए जाली दस्तावेज जमा किए थे। रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया कि फैकल्टी सदस्यों की नियुक्ति में इतने बड़े पैमाने पर हुई धांधली डीपीआरएसयू के वाइस चांसलर के सक्रिय हस्तक्षेप के बिना संभव नहीं है। उप राज्यपाल ने मुख्य सचिव के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार करते हुए डीपीआरएसयू एक्ट के तहत निरीक्षण और पूछताछ के लिए सात दिनों का नोटिस देने का आदेश जारी किया है। पता हो कि उप राज्यपाल डीपीआरएसयू के चांसलर भी हैं।

