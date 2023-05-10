डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ एटॉमिक एनर्जी में ग्रुप सी के पदों पर भर्ती, टैप कर देखें डिटेल्स

Hindustan Hindi News
डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ एटॉमिक एनर्जी (परमाणु ऊर्जा विभाग)ने जूनियर परचेज असिस्टेंट/जूनियर स्टोरकीपर के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 22 अप्रैल से शुरू हुई थी।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 07:33 PM

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ एटॉमिक एनर्जी (परमाणु ऊर्जा विभाग)ने जूनियर परचेज असिस्टेंट/जूनियर स्टोरकीपर के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 22 अप्रैल से शुरू हुई थी और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 15 मई है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट dpsdae.formflix.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

कब होगी परीक्षा- लेवल-1 (ओएमआर-आधारित) और लेवल-2 (वर्णनात्मक) परीक्षा का आयोजन  जून के दूसरे सप्ताह में किया जा सकता है।

पदों का विवरण: इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत जूनियर परचेज असिस्टनेट/जूनियर स्टोरकीपर के  65 पदों को भरा जाएगा। 

आयु सीमा: उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 से 27 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए।

परमाणु ऊर्जा विभाग भर्ती: आवेदन ऐसे करें

  • आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - dpsdae.formflix.in पर जाएं।
  • अप्लीकेशन फॉर्म भरें।
  • आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान करें।
  • फॉर्म जमा करें और भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए प्रिंटआउट लें।
  • आवेदन शुल्क- आवेदक को www.dpsdae.formflix.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन 200/- रुपये (केवल दो सौ रुपये) का आवेदन शुल्क जमा करना होगा।ॉ
  • अनुसूचित जाति / अनुसूचित जनजाति, महिला उम्मीदवारों, भूतपूर्व सैनिकों और पीडब्ल्यूडी उम्मीदवारों को आवेदन शुल्क से छूट दी गई है। 

ऐसे करें आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान- 

  • लिंक https://dpsdae.formflix.in पर जाएं।
  • नए रजिस्ट्रेशन विकल्प पर क्लिक करें।
  • विवरण दर्ज करें और सबमिट पर क्लिक करें।
  • सबमिट करने पर, लॉगिन आईडी बनाई जाएगी।
  • यूजर एक्शन में जाएं और 'क्लिक हियर फॉर ऑलरेडी रजिस्टर्ड' पर क्लिक करें।
  • लॉगिन विवरण दर्ज करें।
  • लॉगिन के बाद, आवेदन विवरण को पूरा करें। भरे हुए आवेदन विवरण को ड्राफ्ट के रूप में सहेजा जा सकता है।
  • 'आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान करें' पर क्लिक करें और भुगतान करें।
  • विकल्पों के साथ एक पेमेंट गेटवे पेज खुलेगा>ऑनलाइन भुगतान जैसे क्रेडिट/डेबिट कार्ड/नेट बैंकिंग/वॉलेट/आईएमपीएस इत्यादि।
  • सफल भुगतान के बाद आवेदन जमा करें। 
  • एक बार सबमिट करने के बाद, इसे संशोधित नहीं किया जा सकता है। 
  • एक प्रति आवेदन उम्मीदवार द्वारा संरक्षित किया जाना चाहिए।

