नर्सरी दाखिले के लिए स्क्रीनिंग पर रोक लगाने की मांग, हाईकोर्ट में पीआईएल

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 11:18 PM

नर्सरी में दाखिले के लिए बच्चों की स्क्रीनिंग रोकने की मांग को लेकर उच्च न्यायालय में दाखिल जनहित याचिका दाखिल की गई है। याचिका में दिल्ली स्कूल शिक्षा (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2015 को अंतिम रूप देने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के लिए केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार को आदेश देने की मांग की है। गैर सरकारी संगठन सोशल ज्यूरिस्ट की ओर से दाखिल याचिका में आरोप लगाया गया है कि राजधानी के निजी स्कूल तीन या इसके अधिक उम्र के बच्चों को नर्सरी/प्री-पाईमरी कक्षा में दाखिला देने के लिए साक्षात्कार/स्क्रीनिंग प्रक्रिया जैसे अनैतिक प्रथा को धड़ल्ले से अपना रहे हैं। संगठन की ओर से अधिवक्ता अशोक अग्रवाल ने याचिका में कहा है कि दिल्ली स्कूल शिक्षा (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2015 पिछले 7 सालों से दिल्ली सरकार के समक्ष अटका हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा लंबित इस विधेयक के जरिए मौजूदा कानून में बदलाव कर निजी स्कूलों में होने वाले दाखिले में छोटे-छोटे बच्चों के स्क्रीनिंग प्रक्रियाओं पर प्रतिबंध लगाना था। न्यायालय को बताया गया है कि दिल्ली स्कूल शिक्षा (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2015 का मकसद छोटे बच्चों को निजी स्कूलों में नर्सरी दाखिले के मामले में शोषण और अन्यायपूर्ण भेदभाव से बचाना है।

कई साल से यह विधेयक लंबित
याचिका में कहा गया है कि पिछले कई साल बीत जाने के बाद भी यह विधेयक लंबित है और केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा इसे अंतिम रूप देने में हो रही अनावश्यक देरी की वजह से यह मकसद विहिन हो गया। याचिकाकर्ता संठगन ने कहा है कि शिक्षा के अधिकार (आरटीई) अधिनियम, 2009 किसी स्कूल में बच्चे के प्रवेश के मामले में स्क्रीनिंग प्रक्रियाओं को प्रतिबंधित करता है और इसे कानून के तहत दंडनीय अपराध बनाता है। हालांकि, 2009 का आरटीई अधिनियम, 6 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों पर लागू नहीं होता है और इसलिए नर्सरी कक्षा में प्रवेश पर लागू नहीं होता है। 

