Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरआईपी विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिले के ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा कराने की डेट बढ़ी

आईपी विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिले के ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा कराने की डेट बढ़ी

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ (आईपी) विश्वविद्यालय ने सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि सात मई तक बढ़ा दी है। विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारियों ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी।

आईपी विश्वविद्यालय में दाखिले के ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा कराने की डेट बढ़ी
Alakha Singhभाषा,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 03:10 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ (आईपी) विश्वविद्यालय ने सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि सात मई तक बढ़ा दी है। विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारियों ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी। पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की समय सीमा 30 अप्रैल थी। विश्वविद्यालय ने एक बयान में कहा, '' अब, विश्वविद्यालय के सभी पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए - राष्ट्रीय स्तर की परीक्षा पर आधारित पाठ्यक्रमों, विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा आयोजित प्रवेश परीक्षा पर आधारित पाठ्यक्रमों और योग्यता आधारित पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन सात मई तक जमा किए जा सकते हैं। '' विश्वविद्यालय कुछ स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए संयुक्त विश्वविद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा (सीयूईटी) के अंकों पर भी विचार कर रही है।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha UniversityIPU AdmissionIpu