CUET UG: सीयूईटी यूजी में कहां से आएंगे सवाल, यहां जानें
Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीThu, 11 May 2023 07:02 AM

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) की ओर से संयुक्त विश्वविद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा (सीयूईटी) यूजी 21 से 31 मई तक आयोजित की जायेगी। परीक्षार्थियों को किसी तरह की परेशानी न हो इसके लिए केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। 21 से 31 मई तक सिर्फ 10 दिनों में तीन शिफ्ट में परीक्षा आयोजित की जायेगी। देशभर में परीक्षा केंद्रों की पहचान के बाद परीक्षण करने को बुनियादी ढांचे की जांच की गयी है। सीयूईटी यूजी को लेकर प्रो. कुमार ने कहा कि ग्रेजुएशन में नामांकन के लिए सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 में 12वीं कक्षा के एनसीईआरटी सिलेबस से ही प्रश्न पूछे जायेंगे।

छात्र एनसीईआरटी पाठ्यक्रम के तहत अपनी तैयारी जारी रखें। पिछले साल परीक्षा केंद्र की तकनीकी खामियों के चलते परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी हुई थी। इसी परेशानी को देखते हुए इस बार बैकअप के तौर पर सेंटर पर अतिरिक्त कंप्यूटर रखे जायेंगे। इसके साथ अतिरिक्त स्टाफ की तैनाती भी की जायेगी।

सीयूईटी 2023 के रजिस्ट्रेशन पिछले साल के मुकाबले 41 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी हुई है। यह छात्रों की पसंद को दिखाता है। पहले किसी बड़े विश्वविद्यालयों में नामांकन के लिए 12वीं बोर्ड में 98 से 100 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करने होते थे। अब 12वीं कक्षा के अंकों को लेकर परेशान होने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि सीयूईटी यूजी के स्कोर पर नामांकन हो रहा है। सीयूईटी यूजी का आयोजन अंग्रेजी और हिंदी समेत 13 भारतीय भाषाओं में हो रहा है। इसमें सरकारी स्कूलों के छात्र आसानी से बड़े विश्वविद्यालय में नामांकन ले रहे हैं। कैंपस में विविधता भी बढ़ रही है।

