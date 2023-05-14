Hindustan Hindi News
CUET UG: आज जारी होने वाली है सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा की एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप, ऐसे कर सकेंगे Download

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 01:17 PM

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) जल्द ही कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट यूजी or CUET UG 2023 की एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप आज जारी करेगा। एक बार एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप जारी हो जाएंगी, तो उम्मीदवार cuet.samarth.ac.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को एप्लीकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ की जरूरत होगी।  आपको बता दें कि देशभर की विभिन्न केंद्रीय और दूसरी यूनिवर्सिटी (सीयूईटी लागू करने वाली) यूनिवर्सिटी के अंडरग्रेजुएट कोर्स में अगर आप एडमिशन लेना चाहते हो तो आपको सीयूईटी एग्जाम देना होगा। यह एग्जाम 21 मई को होगा। एनटीए के नोटिस के अनुसार इसके एडमिट कार्ड परीक्षा के तीन दिन पहले जारी किए जाएंगे। एनटीए की हेल्पालाइन नंबर भी हैं, जहां से आप एग्जाम city स्लिप या एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोज न होने की कंडीशन में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। 011-40759000 and 011 – 69227700 और ईमेल-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है। यूजीसी के अध्यक्ष के अनुसार, सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा के दूसरे संस्करण के लिए 14 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। 

ऐसे डाउनलोड करें सिटी स्लिप
1.सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cuet.samarth.ac.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 परीक्षा की सिटी स्लिप के लिए डाउनलोड लिंक ओपन करें।
3. इसके बाद आप अपना एप्लिकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करके लॉगिन करें।
4. इसके बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर सिटी स्लिप दिखाई देने लगेगी।
5. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ ही इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

