CUET UG admit card: सीयूईटी के एडमिट कार्ड आज हो सकते हैं जारी

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीThu, 18 May 2023 11:06 AM

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) जल्द ही कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट यूजी or CUET UG 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर सकती है। आज एडमिट कार्ड का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने पर उम्मीदवार cuet.samarth.ac.in पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को एप्लीकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ की जरूरत होगी।CUET यूजी परीक्षा 21 मई से 31 मई तक आयोजित की जाएगी। यह परीक्षा सीबीटी मोड में होगा। देश के कई केंद्रों तो विदेश के भी 24 शहरों पर परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। अधिक स्टूडेंट्स होने के कारण अब परीक्षा की तिथियों को बढ़ाकर 1-2 जून और 5-6 जून और बफर डेज के लिए 7-8 जून के दिन को भी रिजर्व कर दिया। 

एनटीए के नोटिस के अनुसार इसके एडमिट कार्ड परीक्षा के तीन दिन पहले जारी किए जाएंगे। एनटीए की हेल्पालाइन नंबर भी हैं, जहां से आप एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड न होने की कंडीशन में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। 011-40759000 and 011 – 69227700 और ईमेल-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है। यूजीसी के अध्यक्ष के अनुसार, सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा के दूसरे संस्करण के लिए 14 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। 
 

