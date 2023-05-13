CUET UG 2023: एनटीए कल जारी करेगा सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा के लिए शहरों की लिस्ट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCUET UG 2023: एनटीए कल जारी करेगा सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा के लिए शहरों की लिस्ट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) कल यानी 14 मई, 2023 को कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (CUET UG) के लिए एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप जारी करेगा। सिटी स्लिप कल ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cuet.samarth.ac.in पर जारी की जाएगी।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 02:06 PM

CUET UG 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) कल यानी 14 मई, 2023 को कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (CUET UG) के लिए एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप जारी करेगा। ऑफिशियल प्रोग्राम के अनुसार, उम्मीदवारों के लिए सिटी स्लिप कल ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cuet.samarth.ac.in पर जारी की जाएगी। बता दें कि सिटी स्लिप को शुरू में 30 अप्रैल, 2023 को जारी किया जाना था। लेकिन अधिक रजिस्ट्रेशन के कारण एनटीए ने 14 मई तक रिलीज को स्थगित करने का फैसला किया था। 

14 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने कराया है रजिस्ट्रेशन
दूसरी ओर एनटीए द्वारा जारी ऑफिशियल नोटिस के अनुसार, सीयूईटी यूजी एडमिट कार्ड 2023 परीक्षा से तीन दिन पहले जारी किया जाएगा। छात्र 18 मई, 2023 से अपने सीयूईटी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। सीयूईटी यूजी की परीक्षा 21 से 31 मई, 2023 तक होने वाला है। यूजीसी के अध्यक्ष के अनुसार, सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा के दूसरे संस्करण के लिए 14 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। 

ऐसे डाउनलोड करें सिटी स्लिप
1.सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cuet.samarth.ac.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 परीक्षा की सिटी स्लिप के लिए डाउनलोड लिंक ओपन करें।
3. इसके बाद आप अपना एप्लिकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करके लॉगिन करें।
4. इसके बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर सिटी स्लिप दिखाई देने लगेगी।
5. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ ही इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

