CUET UG 2023: एनटीए आज यूजी एंट्रेंस के लिए जारी कर सकती है शहरों की लिस्ट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

लिस्ट जारी होने पर उम्मीदवार इसे cuet.samarth.ac.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। सीयूईटी यूजी एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने की तारीख 11 मार्च के एक नोटिस में दी गई थी।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 12:47 PM

CUET UG 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) आज यानी 30 अप्रैल को कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट अंडरग्रेजुएट (CUET UG 2023) के लिए परीक्षा के शहरों की लिस्ट जारी कर सकती है। लिस्ट जारी होने पर उम्मीदवार इसे cuet.samarth.ac.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। सीयूईटी यूजी एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने की तारीख 11 मार्च के एक नोटिस में दी गई थी। उसके बाद एनटीए ने 9 से 11 अप्रैल तक प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन विंडो फिर से खोल दी। छात्र जरूरी डिटेल्स का उपयोग करके सीयूईटी यूजी परीक्षा के शहरों की लिस्ट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। 

यह भी पढ़ें- JEE Advanced 2023: जेईई एडवांस्ड के लिए आज से आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू, यहां देखें 5 एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया 

ऐसे डाउनलोड करें सिटी स्लिप

1.सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cuet.samarth.ac.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 परीक्षा की सिटी स्लिप के लिए डाउनलोड लिंक ओपन करें।
3. इसके बाद आप अपना एप्लिकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ दर्ज करके लॉगिन करें।
4. इसके बाद आपके स्क्रीन पर सिटी स्लिप दिखाई देने लगेगी।
5. आप चाहें तो इसे डाउनलोड करने के साथ ही इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

CUETCuet Result