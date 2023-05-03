CUET UG 2023: सीयूईटी एक दिन में चार पेपर ही देंगे छात्र​​​​​​​, तीन दिन पहले जारी होगा एडमिट कार्ड

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCUET UG 2023: सीयूईटी एक दिन में चार पेपर ही देंगे छात्र​​​​​​​, तीन दिन पहले जारी होगा एडमिट कार्ड

 संयुक्त विश्वविद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा (सीयूईटी) यूजी में छात्रों को इस बार राहत मिलेगी। इस बार छात्रों को एक दिन में अधिकतम चार पेपर ही देने होंगे। जबकि पिछले साल सीयूईटी यूजी में शामिल होने वाले छात्

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाWed, 03 May 2023 08:34 AM

 संयुक्त विश्वविद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा (सीयूईटी) यूजी में छात्रों को इस बार राहत मिलेगी। इस बार छात्रों को एक दिन में अधिकतम चार पेपर ही देने होंगे। जबकि पिछले साल सीयूईटी यूजी में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों को एक दिन में छह-छह पेपर देने पड़े थे। सीयूईटी परीक्षा 21 से 31 मई तक तीन शिफ्ट में आयोजित की जायेगी। सीयूईटी यूजी के लिए आवेदन करने वाले छात्रों को परीक्षा से तीन दिन पहले एडमिट कार्ड जारी किए जाएंगे। एनटीए ने कहा कि जिस छात्र की परीक्षा जिस दिन होगी, उससे तीन दिन पहले एडमिट कार्ड एनटीए की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा। एनटीए 14 मई को सिटी इंटीमेशन स्लिप जारी करेगा। इससे छात्रों को पता चल जायेगा कि उनका परीक्षा सेंटर कौन से शहर में है। उस विश्वविद्यालय की लिस्ट जारी हो गई है, जो सीयूइटी में शामिल हो रहे हैं।

एनटीए ने परीक्षा में किया सुधार छात्रों ने शिकायत कर कहा था कि एक दिन में उन्हें कई पेपर देने पड़े थे। इस शिकायत पर ध्यान देते हुए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने इस बार परीक्षा में सुधार किया है। एनटीए के महानिदेशक डॉ. विनीत जोशी ने कहा कि इस बार एक दिन में तीन शिफ्ट में परीक्षा होगी। एक शिफ्ट तीन घंटे की होगी, दूसरी शिफ्ट दो घंटे की और तीसरी शिफ्ट एक घंटे की होगी। छात्र को अपनी पसंद के शहर में ही सेंटर आवंटित किया जाएगा।

रिकॉर्ड 15 लाख आए हैं आवेदन सीयूईटी में इस बार रिकॉर्ड 15 लाख आवेदन आए हैं। एक छात्र औसतन पांच से सात पेपर चुने हैं। ऐसे छात्र भी हैं, जिन्होंने आठ से 10 पेपर चुने हैं। एनटीए के सामने चुनौती है कि छात्रों के परीक्षा केंद्र दूर न हों और एक दिन में ज्यादा पेपर न देने पड़े। कुछ विषयों के पेपर एक घंटे और कुछ विषयों के पेपर 45 मिनट के होंगे। इस बार रसायनशास्त्रत्त्, कंप्यूटर साइंस, अर्थशास्त्रत्त्, गणित, बिजनेस स्टडी और एकाउंटेंसी के परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा में अतिरिक्त समय दिया जायेगा। यह समय उन्हें प्रश्न पत्र पढ़ने से लेकर लिखने के लिए दिए जाएंगे। सीयूईटी यूजी 2023 के इन छह विषयों के छात्रों को परीक्षा में एक घंटे का समय मिलेगा, जबकि अन्य विषयों के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए समय सीमा 45 मिनट की रहेगी।

