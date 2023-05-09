CUET PG: सीयूईटी पीजी स्कोर पर एमबीए में नामांकन

Hindustan Hindi News
 सीयूईटी पीजी 2023 के माध्यम से इस बार एमबीए में भी नामांकन होगा। इस बार काफी संख्या में विश्वविद्यालयों ने एमबीए समेत कई कोर्स में सीयूईटी पीजी स्कोर को मान्यता देने का फैसला किया है। नेशनल टेस्टिंग

Anuradha Pandeyसंवाददाता,पटनाTue, 09 May 2023 07:41 AM

 सीयूईटी पीजी 2023 के माध्यम से इस बार एमबीए में भी नामांकन होगा। इस बार काफी संख्या में विश्वविद्यालयों ने एमबीए समेत कई कोर्स में सीयूईटी पीजी स्कोर को मान्यता देने का फैसला किया है। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने इस विश्वविद्यालयों से पत्र मिलने के बाद इस संबंध में नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। इससे कोर्स में एडमिशन और विश्वविद्यालय की संख्या भी बढ़ गयी है।

दूसरी तरफ इस बार सीयूईटी स्कोर के आधार पर एमबीए, एमसीए, एमटेक समेत लॉ कोर्स में भी नामांकन का मौका छात्रों को मिलेगा। कई विश्वविद्यालयों में पीजी के जनलर कोर्स के साथ-साथ प्रोफेशनल कोर्सों में भी सीयूइटी पीजी स्कोर के आधार पर नामांकन होगा। सीयूईटी पीजी का आयोजन पांच से 12 जून को तक होगा।

