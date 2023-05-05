CUET PG 2023: सीयूईटी पीजी 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया आज समाप्त

Hindustan Hindi News
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 08:42 AM

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी NTA सीयूईटी पीजी 2023 के लिए CUET PG 2023 रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया आज समाप्त हो रही है। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया है, वो आज आवेदन कर सकते हैं।आवेदन ऑनलाइन  cuet.nta.nic.in पर किया जा सकता है। आपको बता दें कि एनटीए ने सीयूईटी के लिए आवेदन की तारीख को आगे बढ़ाया था। इससे पहले आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 19 अप्रैल 2023 थी। उम्मीदवारों की अधिक मांग को देखते हुए आवेदन की तारीख को आगे बढ़ाया गया था।

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) कॉमन यूनिवर्सिटी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट पोस्टग्रेजुएट ( सीयूईटी पीजी ) 2023 परीक्षा का आयोजन अब 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 और 12 जून, 2023 को करेगा।इस बार 140 से ज्यादा विश्वविद्यालय पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कोर्सेज में दाखिला सीयूईटी पीजी एग्जाम के आधार पर दे रहे हैं। जो भी स्टूडेंट्स इन यूनिवर्सिटी के पीजी कोर्स में एडमिशन चाहता है, उसे सीयूईटी पीजी में बैठना होगा।

