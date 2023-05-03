CU-Chayan: विश्वविद्यालयों में नौकरी पाना होगा आसान, यूजीसी ने लॉन्च किया सीयू-चयन पोर्टल, पढ़ें डिटेल

Hindustan Hindi News
CU-Chayan: यूजीसी चेयरमैन एम जगदीश कुमार ने कहा कि सीयू चयन पोर्टल को सभी केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के कुलपतियों के परामर्श से बनाया गया है। उनकी प्रतिक्रिया और इनपुट शामिल किए गए हैं।

Saumya Tiwariलाइव हिन्दु्स्तान टीम,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 07:06 AM

सभी केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों में फैकल्टी भर्ती प्रक्रिया को आसान बनाने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) ने मंगलवार को एक ऑनलाइन पोर्टल 'सीयू-चयन' लॉन्च किया और घोषणा की कि भविष्य की सभी भर्तियां इसके माध्यम से ही की जाएंगी। यूजीसी चेयरमैन एम जगदीश कुमार ने कहा कि पोर्टल सभी केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों (सीयू) में रिक्तियों की लिस्ट के लिए एक कॉमन प्लेटफॉर्म है और यह भर्ती प्रक्रिया को पूरी तरह से ऑनलाइन कर देगा।

 उन्होंने आगे कहा, "पोर्टल केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों में नौकरी चाहने वाले उम्मीदवारों के लिए एक प्लेटफॉर्म प्रदान करेगा। वे खुद को पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत करेंगे और अपने लिए एक व्यक्तिगत डैशबोर्ड तैयार करेंगे। वे रियल टाइम में अपने एप्लिकेशन को ट्रैक कर सकेंगे। अपने आवेदन को अपडेट करते रहें और उसे किसी भी सीयू में भेजे जिसके लिए आवेदन फॉर्म निकले हों। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले उम्मीदवारों को किसी सीयू द्वारा जारी की जाने वाली नई रिक्तियों के बारे में सूचित करने वाला एक ऑटो ईमेल भी प्राप्त होगा।"

 उन्होंने कहा, "विश्वविद्यालयों के लिए यह प्लेटफॉर्म रीयल-टाइम ट्रैकिंग, कस्टमाइज एडमिन डैशबोर्ड प्रदान करता है। संबंधित विश्वविद्यालय की स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी आवेदकों का डिटेल देख सकती है और अपलोड किए गए दस्तावेज की जांच कर सकती है। स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी के प्वाइंट और कमेंट भी पोर्टल में ही उपलब्ध होंगे।"

वर्तमान में सभी 46 केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय अपने व्यक्तिगत पोर्टल के माध्यम से भर्ती प्रक्रिया का इस्तेमाल करते हैं और अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों और समाचार पत्रों पर रिक्तियों को जारी करते हैं। सीयू-चयन की शुरुआत के साथ, जबकि केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय समाचार पत्रों में विज्ञापन देने की मौजूदा प्रैक्टिस को जारी रखेंगे। कुमार ने कहा, "उन्हें अपने भर्ती पोर्टल को डिएक्टिव करना होगा"।

उन्होंने आगे कहा, “वर्तमान भर्तियों के मामले में जिनके लिए विज्ञापन पहले ही जारी किए जा चुके हैं, विश्वविद्यालय इस पोर्टल का उपयोग किए बिना आगे बढ़ सकते हैं। हालांकि भविष्य की सभी भर्तियां इसी पोर्टल पर होंगी और आवेदकों को केवल सीयू-चयन पोर्टल पर ही आवेदन करना होगा।'

