CTET 2023: बिहार से अब तक एक लाख 35 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) के लिए बिहार से अब तक एक लाख 35 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया है। आवेदन तिथि जारी करने के एक सप्ताह में ही

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाFri, 05 May 2023 07:36 AM

CTET सीटीईटी एक सप्ताह में 1.3 लाख आवेदन आए

ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के लिए परीक्षार्थियों की सीटें निर्धारित रहती हैं। परीक्षा केंद्र के अनुसार ही सीटें रहती हैं। बिहार के सभी केंद्रों की सीटें भर गयी हैं। ऐसे में अब जो छात्र आवेदन करेंगे, उनका परीक्षा केंद्र बिहार के बाहर हो सकता है।

-ग्लेंडा गलेस्टन, सिटी कोऑर्डिनेटर, सीटीईटी

● अब आवेदन करनेवाले अभ्यर्थियों को दूसरे राज्यों में देनी होगी परीक्षा

● पहले आओ पहले पाओ का सीबीएसई ने दिया था विकल्प

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) के लिए बिहार से अब तक एक लाख 35 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया है। आवेदन तिथि जारी करने के एक सप्ताह में ही बिहार के सभी केंद्रों की सीटें भर गयीं। बोर्ड द्वारा सीटीईटी के लिए पहले आओ पहले पाओ का विकल्प दिया गया था। आवेदन के पहले दिन यानी 27 अप्रैल से ही सैकड़ों अभ्यर्थियों ने फॉर्म भरना शुरू किया। एक सप्ताह में ही आवेदन की संख्या लाख से ऊपर पहुंच गयी।

बता दें कि अब सीटीईटी की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा ली जाती है। इसके लिए परीक्षा केंद्र निर्धारित रहते हैं। बिहार के छह शहरों में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाये गये है। पटना में दस, मुजफ्फरपुर व भागलपुर में सात-सात, गया में छह, गोपालगंज में पांच और भोजपुर में तीन परीक्षा केंद्र हैं। राज्य में कुल 31 केन्द्रों पर परीक्षा होगी। इन सभी केंद्रों पर दो-दो पाली में परीक्षा ली जायेगी। इन सभी में दोनों पाली मिलाकर एक लाख 35 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे।

सीटीईटी में देशभर से 13 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा में शामिल होते हैं। इसमें से पांच लाख के लगभग बिहार से होते हैं। ऑफलाइन परीक्षा में अब एक राज्य के छात्र दूसरे राज्य में जाकर परीक्षा देते हैं, क्योंकि हर राज्य में ऑनलाइन परीक्षा केंद्र पहले से निर्धारित है।

Ctet 2023CTET