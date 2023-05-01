CTET 2023: सीटीईटी के फॉर्म जल्द भरें वर्ना जाना पड़ेगा बिहार

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCTET 2023: सीटीईटी के फॉर्म जल्द भरें वर्ना जाना पड़ेगा बिहार

CTET 2023: केंद्रीय और नवोदय विद्यालय समेत उत्तर प्रदेश की शिक्षक भर्ती में मान्य केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) के लिए समय से फॉर्म भर लें नहीं तो परीक्षा देने दूसरे राज्य जाना पड़ेगा। सीट

Anuradha Pandeyप्रमुख संवाददाता,​​​​​​​प्रयागराजMon, 01 May 2023 07:04 AM

CTET 2023: केंद्रीय और नवोदय विद्यालय समेत उत्तर प्रदेश की शिक्षक भर्ती में मान्य केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) के लिए समय से फॉर्म भर लें नहीं तो परीक्षा देने दूसरे राज्य जाना पड़ेगा। सीटीईटी जुलाई 2023 सत्र की कम्प्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा के लिए 27 अप्रैल से 27 मई तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने दिसंबर 2022 सत्र से ‘पहले आओ, पहले पाओ’ की तर्ज पर केंद्र आवंटित करना शुरू किया था।

यही कारण था कि पिछली बार यूपी के लिए निर्धारित संख्या पूरी होने के कारण सीबीएसई ने हजारों अभ्यर्थियों को मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, बिहार आदि के शहरों में केंद्र आवंटित कर दिया था। यूपी में केंद्र नहीं मिलने के कारण बड़ी संख्या में अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा ही छोड़ दी थी। ऐसे में आवेदन के लिए अंतिम समय तक इंतजार करने वालों को इस बार भी नुकसान हो सकता है।

● देर से फॉर्म भरने वालों को एमपी-बिहार समेत दूसरे राज्यों का सेंटर मिला था

वाराणसी-प्रयागराज की सीटें चार दिन में फुल

सीटीईटी जुलाई और अगस्त 2023 में कराई जाएगी। मजे की बात है कि 27 अप्रैल को आवेदन शुरू होने के चार दिन में ही रविवार दोपहर तक प्रयागराज और वाराणसी समेत कई जिलों में प्राथमिक स्तर की सीटीईटी की सीटें फुल हो गई थीं। प्रयागराज की 36036, वाराणसी की 35236, अयोध्या 8509, गाजीपुर 5005 व बलिया की 3604 सीटों का कोटा भर चुका है। अब इन जिले के अभ्यर्थियों को दूसरे जिलों में परीक्षा देने जाना पड़ेगा। समय से फॉर्म नहीं भरा तो दूसरे राज्य भी जाना पड़ सकता है। हालांकि इन जिलों में उच्च प्राथमिक स्तर की कुछ सीटें बाकी हैं।

इस बार सहारनपुर में भी कराई जाएगी परीक्षा

सीटीईटी इस बार सहारनपुर में भी होगी। सीबीएसई ने दिसंबर सत्र में 21 जिलों में परीक्षा कराई थी। अबकी 22 जिलों में परीक्षा होगी। सहारनपुर जिला बढ़ाया गया है और यहां 2403 सीटों का कोटा है। इस बार यूपी के 22 शहरों में 4,31,746 अभ्यर्थियों का कोटा निर्धारित किया गया है। पिछली बार 21 जिलों में पहले 5,02,748 सीटें निर्धारित थी। सीटें भरने के बाद संख्या बढ़ाकर 5,29,206 कर दी गई थी।

