CSJMU : कानपुर में अब लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी की तरह करें लॉ में BA और BBA, 5 साल का है कोर्स

लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी की तरह अब कानपुर की छत्रपति शाहू जी महाराज विश्वविद्यालय (सीएसजेएमयू) से भी कानून की पढ़ाई बीए और बीबीए में कर सकेंगे। 12वीं रिजल्ट जारी होते ही दाखिले की प्रक्रिया भी तेज हो गई है।

Pankaj Vijayवरिष्ठ संवाददाता,कानपुरWed, 03 May 2023 04:56 PM

लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी की तरह अब कानपुर की छत्रपति शाहू जी महाराज विश्वविद्यालय (सीएसजेएमयू) से भी कानून की पढ़ाई बीए और बीबीए में कर सकेंगे। विवि के अटल विहारी बाजपेई स्कूल ऑफ लीगल स्टडीज में स्नातक-परास्नातक के तीन कोर्स संचालित हैं, जिसमें बीए ऑनर्स-एलएलबी, बीबीए ऑनर्स-एलएलबी और एलएलएम पाठ्यक्रम हैं। इंटरमीडिएट का परीक्षा परिणाम जारी होते ही विवि में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया भी तेज हो गई है। इन कोर्सों की 240 सीटों पर मेरिट के आधार पर दाखिला दिया जाएगा। बीए-बीबीए का कोर्स पांच वर्ष का है और एलएलएम का कोर्स दो वर्ष का है।

प्रोबोनो क्लब, लीगल एड क्लीनिक का मिलेगा लाभ
सीएसजेएमयू के इन कोर्स में छात्रों को लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी के भांति ही सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। स्कूल में मूट कोर्ट, प्रोबोनो क्लब, लीगल एड क्लीनिक, थाना भ्रमण के साथ सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी जिससे ये छात्र न्यायिक अधिकारी के साथ लॉ फर्म स्थापित करने, अधिवक्ता बनने, सरकारी वकील, कॉरपोरेट लॉयर, साइबर लॉ एक्सपर्ट जैसे क्षेत्र में करियर की बड़ी संभावनाएं हैं।

शपथपत्र दें और सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड को जरूर मिलेगा दाखिला
विवि में इस सत्र से सभी पाठ्यक्रम में सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड के लिए सीटें आरक्षित कर दी हैं। छात्रा को दाखिले के समय एक शपथपत्र देना होगा, जिसमें सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड की जानकारी देनी होगी। इसी आधार पर दाखिला मिलेगा।

इन पाठ्यक्रम में लें दाखिला 
कोर्स                  सीट        फीस (प्रति वर्ष)
बीए ऑनर्स - एलएलबी        60        60,200 रुपये 
बीबीए ऑनर्स - एलएलबी    120        70,200 रुपये
एलएलएम            60        54,200 रुपये

स्कूल में संचालित तीनों पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। बीए-एलएलबी व बीबीए-एलएलबी का ऑनर्स कोर्स किसी कॉलेज में नहीं हैं। इसे पूरी तरह लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी की भांति तैयार किया गया है। प्रैक्टिस की सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं। - डॉ. शशिकांत त्रिपाठी, निदेशक-स्कूल ऑफ लीगल स्टडीज

विवि में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए छात्रावास की सुविधा है। सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पदक जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों को प्रवेश में वरीयता दी जाएगी। इन कोर्स में मेरिट के आधार पर दाखिला होगा। - डॉ. विशाल शर्मा, मीडिया प्रभारी-सीएसजेएमयू

