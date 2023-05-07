Hindustan Hindi News
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के विषयों में अंत:संबंध का विवाद खत्म

प्रदेश के सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती में अंत:संबंध को लेकर होने वाले विवाद का निपटारा हो गया है। शासन ने विशेषज्ञों की रिपोर्ट पर विभिन्न विषयों के अंत:संबंध विषयों का न

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,प्रयागराजSun, 07 May 2023 09:46 PM

प्रदेश के सहायता प्राप्त महाविद्यालयों में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती में अंत:संबंध को लेकर होने वाले विवाद का निपटारा हो गया है। शासन ने विशेषज्ञों की रिपोर्ट पर विभिन्न विषयों के अंत:संबंध विषयों का निर्धारण कर दिया है। इसी के साथ विज्ञापन संख्या 46, 47 और 50 में अंत:संबंध विषयों के चयनित लगभग 400 असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसरों की नौकरी भी सुरक्षित हो गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश उच्चतर शिक्षा सेवा आयोग 2014 में जारी विज्ञापन संख्या 46 के पहले सीधे साक्षात्कार के आधार पर असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसरों की नियुक्ति करता था। विज्ञापन संख्या 46 में विज्ञापित विषय की बजाय दूसरे विषय से नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (नेट) पास कई अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन कर दिया था। ऐसे ही एक मामले में पर्यावरण विज्ञान से नेट करने वाले मनीष कुमार सोनकर समेत चार अभ्यर्थियों ने प्राणि विज्ञान में आवेदन किया था।

हालांकि आयोग ने उन्हें साक्षात्कार में शामिल होने से मना कर दिया। जिस पर मनीष ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका कर दी। सुनवाई के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने पर्यावरण विज्ञान को प्राणि विज्ञान का अंत:संबंध विषय मानते हुए आयोग को नियुक्ति देने के निर्देश दिए थे। जिसके बाद आयोग ने एक कमेटी का गठन किया तो कमेटी ने भी पर्यावरण विज्ञान में नेट अभ्यर्थियों को प्राणि विज्ञान में नियुक्ति देने की सिफारिश की। जिसके बाद आयोग ने शासन से अनुमोदन लेकर मनीष समेत चारों अभ्यर्थियों को नौकरी दे दी, लेकिन बाकी विषयों के अंत:संबंध विषयों का अनुमोदन शासन से नहीं मिल सका था। 2021 से अब तक आयोग ने एक दर्जन से अधिक बार शासन को पत्र लिखकर अनुमोदन देने का अनुरोध किया।

आखिरकार तीन मई को वर्चुअल मीटिंग और पांच मई को शासन में हुई बैठक के बाद हरी झंडी दे दी गई। इससे विज्ञापन संख्या 51 समेत भविष्य की भर्तियों में भी अंत:संबंध विषयों के विवाद का अंत हो गया है।

यूजीसी ने हस्तक्षेप से कर दिया था इनकार:
इस बीच आयोग ने विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) को भी पत्र लिखकर अंत:संबंध विषयों का निर्धारण करने का अनुरोध किया था। हालांकि यूजीसी ने इसे भर्ती आयोग के अधिकार क्षेत्र का विषय बताते हुए हस्तक्षेप से इनकार कर दिया। 

