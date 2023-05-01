Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरCMAT 2023 Admit Card: कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट के एडमिट कार्ड cmat.nta.nic.in पर जारी

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट के एडमिट कार्ड cmat.nta.nic.in पर जारी

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट (CMAT 2023) के एडमिट कार्ड/हॉल टिकट आज, 1 मई 2023 को जारी किए जा चुके हैं। जो भी अभ्यर्थी सीएमएटी 2023 परीक्षा में शामिल होना

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट के एडमिट कार्ड cmat.nta.nic.in पर जारी
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 08:34 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट (CMAT 2023) के एडमिट कार्ड/हॉल टिकट आज, 1 मई 2023 को जारी किए जा चुके हैं। जो भी अभ्यर्थी सीएमएटी 2023 परीक्षा में शामिल होना चाहते हों वे ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cmat.nta.nic.in पर अपने एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थी अपने एडमिट कार्ड अप्लीकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ का इस्तेमाल करते हुए डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। 

एनटीए की ओर से कॉमन मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन टेस्ट (CMAT) का आयोजन 4 मई 2023 को दो पालियों में किया जाना है। पहले पाली की सीएमएटी परीक्षा सुबह 9 बजे से 12 बजे तक और दूसरे पाली की परीक्षा 04:30 बजे से शाम 5:30 बजे तक आयोजित की जाएगी।

Download Link CMAT 2023 Admit Card

सीएमएटी 2023 एडमिट कार्ड ऐसे डाउनलोड करें:

  • ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cmat.nta.nic.in पर जाएं।
  • होम पेज पर दिख रहे लिंक “CMAT 2023 Admit Card” पर क्लिक करें।
  • अब आपकी स्क्रीन पर नया पेज दिखाई देगा।
  • अपनी लॉगइन डिटेल्स भरकर सब्मिट करें।
  • अब एडमिट कार्ड आपकी कम्प्यूटर स्क्रीन पर होगा जिसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
  • भविष्य की जरूरत के लिए प्रिंटआउट करके भी रख सकते हैं।

सीएमएटी 2023 में भाग लेने जा रहे जिन अभ्यर्थियों को एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने में दिक्कत हो वे एनटीए की हेल्प डेस्क (011) 40759000 या (011) 69227700 फोल कर सकते हैं या ई-मेल आईडी cmat@nta.ac.in पर मेल कर सकते हैं। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
CMAT 2022Admission TestNational Testing Agency